Justin Steele Could Still Return This Season, But Not in the Role Cubs Fans Hoped

This isn't the news Cubs fans were hoping for when Jed Hoyer joined 104.3 The Score's Mully & Haugh show to discuss the latest happenings with the team.

With the Cubs dealing with a slew of injuries to their rotation, including Matthew Boyd, Edward Cabrera, and most notably Cade Horton, the hope was that veteran lefty Justin Steele would return in the 2nd half. However, when Hoyer was asked for an update on Steele, the Cubs' President of Baseball Operations confirmed outright that, if Steele does return this year, he wouldn't be in the rotation.

It remains "unclear" when, how much or if Justin Steele can contribute for the Cubs this season, Jed Hoyer says.



"It's probably unrealistic to think he's going to be fully stretched out at any point," Hoyer says. "If he does help us, I think it's going to be in shorter bursts." pic.twitter.com/zVKwv0a8KA — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) June 23, 2026

This is why we can't have nice things!

As Hoyer explained in the interview, it's just unrealistic to expect Steele to be stretched out in time to make actual starts for the Cubs this season, which does make sense. We haven't seen Steele throw in a game since April 7th of last year, and after suffering a setback in his recovery this April, that likely ended his chances of being an impact starter for the Cubs this season.

This comes on the heels of news that Justin Steele was to start throwing baseballs yesterday, with hopes that the lefty starter could return to the Cubs by August, ideally. Now it seems if Steele does make it back to the active roster, a massive if, it will be in a limited bullpen role.

That's not the end of the world for the Cubs, as just having Steele as an option would be a huge boost to the team and Craig Counsell's bullpen. But the Cubs desperately needed another arm for the rotation, specifically one like Steele, who has shown he can lead a pitching staff when healthy.

There is good news with Steele throwing, though, as no setbacks were reported by Hoyer on The Score this morning. Still, it's hard for this not to feel like a gut-punch in the moment.

Steele's fit in the bullpen

Apr 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (35) delivers against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

If Justin Steele does manage to return after the All-Star break, even if it's just as a reliever, there's still a ton of value in having the 30-year-old in the bullpen and being inside the clubhouse. And it's a role Steele is familiar with, having made his Cubs debut as a reliever in 2021, throwing 13.1 innings with a 2.03 ERA and 21 strikeouts.

It's also not crazy to think Steele's cut-ride fastball and slider combo could be played up more in a reliever role, giving the Cubs a lefty arm with some stuff in their bullpen. Steele's fit as an opener for someone like Colin Rea to piggyback off is intriguing, as well.

But first, Steele has to actually start throwing in games to be a serious option for the Cubs later this season. So while this isn't the news Cubs fans were hoping for, it's at least nice to know things aren't totally lost for Steele and his chances to pitch in 2026.

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