Mets Make Epic Error Pitching to Cubs' Nico Hoerner in Extra Innings

The Chicago Cubs piled onto what has been a historically awful stretch for the New York Mets, earning the weekend sweep at Wrigley Field to push New York's losing streak to 11 games.

Victories did not come easy, though, needing walk-off wins in each of the final two games, including a 10th inning sacrifice fly by Nico Hoerner — who is off to an incredible start to the year — on Sunday. Not everyone was pleased about the decision to pitch to Hoerner with an open base, however.

With a lightning-quick runner on third in Pete Crow-Armstrong representing the winning run and Hoerner being one of the best contact men in baseball, the decision by Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to allow Hoerner to hit rather than walk him was an inexcusable one that is drawing criticism across baseball.

MAN OF THE HOUR, NICO HOERNER. pic.twitter.com/xhxBxR5gNU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2026

Cubs May Have Pushed Mets to Brink of Drastic Move

On the Chicago postgame, it was suggested by Cole Wright that Mendoza may need to "update his LinkedIn page," meaning he is on the brink of getting fired after the choice to pitch to Hoerner and the brutal stretch New York is on.

And in Mendoza's post-game reaction, his explanation of why the team pitched to Hoerner didn't do him any favors.

"In that situation, especially with Hoerner, you put him at first base, they're going to take second base there. You know there's a contact situation there, but then they got some of their best hitters coming up after that, too. No, I was just going right after him."

Carlos Mendoza says the Mets did not consider intentionally walking Nico Hoerner in the 10th inning:



"In that situation, especially with Hoerner, you put him at first base, they're going to take second base there. You know there's a contact situation there but then they got some… pic.twitter.com/fCX1KjJJMp — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2026

For the Cubs, what the Mets do with their coaching staff does not make much of a difference. However, it would feel notable if Chicago delivered the final blow to a manager this early into the season.

It does not seem likely the Mets will make a move on Mendoza just yet, but the team's incompetence certainly came into full focus under the bright lights of Wrigley Field.

What's Next for the Cubs Amid Hot Streak

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Coming off a sweep over the lunch meat that is the New York Mets right now, Chicago is about to hit the toughest part of their schedule so far. With three games starting Monday night once again versus the Philadelphia Phillies, it does not get any easier from there.

A California road trip awaits the Cubs after the Phillies, heading out West to take on both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres before returning home to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Riding a six-game win streak, Chicago hopes to hit the ground running to close out the month of April as the team prepares to hit the main portion of the schedule and the true marathon to begin. This past weekend and a sweep of the Mets was a great start.