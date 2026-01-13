Alex Bregman's Father Shares Childhood Picture Proving He Was Meant To Be A Cub

The Chicago Cubs made arguably the biggest splash of the offseason so far when they signed Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract on Saturday night.

The deal would see the Albuquerque, New Mexico native join his third MLB team since breaking into the league in 2016. Bregman made his MLB debut for the Houston Astros on July 25, 2016, and stayed with the team until joining the Red Sox in free agency last year.

Bregman grew up in New Mexico, playing all his ball there until he attended LSU. His father, Sam, still lives there and is the District Attorney of Bernalillo County. In fact, he'll be running for Governor of the state this coming November.

Alex Bregman | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

And on Monday, Sam Bregman took to social media to share a message as both a father and politician.

Sam Bregman shares childhood photo of Alex in Cubs gear

Bregman posted the photo of Alex wearing a Cubs hat alongside a caption that read, "I’ve watched Alex work tirelessly, chase his dream, and never forget where he came from. Signing with the Chicago Cubs is a proud dad moment and it’s a reminder that every New Mexico kid deserves the same shot he had."

Political messages aside, those who believe in fate would say Bregman was destined to be a Cub based on the image above.

Alex Bregman already endearing himself to Cubs fans

It didn't take long for Bregman to etch his name on Cubs fans' hearts, as the night news broke of his signing, the Bears were making headlines of their own, securing their first playoff win since 2011 by defeating the Green Bay Packers.

Bregman took full advantage of the opportunity, posting an image of a Bears flag with the iconic "DA BEARS" tagline on it to his Instagram stories.

But he wasn't done there. On Monday night, Bregman also attended the Chicago Blackhawks game, where he was shown on the Jumbotron to the applause of the crowd.

Newest Chicago Cub Alex Bregman is in the house! @CHGO_Cubs pic.twitter.com/SNxePvOHEw — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) January 13, 2026

While there's still time left in free agency, the Cubs have likely made all the major moves they would. And with the roster nearly set, Bregman and the rest of his new teammates will be looking forward to hitting the field together for the first time at Spring Training, which is a short couple of months away.

