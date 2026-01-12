One Contract Clause Helped Cubs Beat Red Sox In Alex Bregman Sweepstakes

The Chicago Cubs made one of the most significant free agent acquisitions in the history of the franchise on Saturday night when they locked up Alex Bregman on a five-year deal worth $175 million.

For the first time in years, Chicago shopped the top of the open market and came away with the kind of superstar capable of changing the outlook of a lineup, and fans could not be more excited about it. The Cubs are having one of their most successful winter in some time, and landing Bregman has been the cherry on top.

Most projected a return to the Boston Red Sox for the three-time All-Star, and until the shocking news that Chicago had won out broke, this still seemed like the most likely outcome. As it turns out, there may be one main reason why Bregman chose the Cubs.

Reading the tea leaves, Boston was at least in the ballpark financially, but it was reportedly Chicago's inclusion of a full no-trade clause that ultimately pushed them over the top.

Cubs landed Bregman over Red Sox because of no-trade clause

Alex Bregman celebrates after home run against Chicago Cubs. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In the wake of the deal being signed with Chicago, numerous Boston outlets, including Sean McAdam of MassLive (subscription required) have reported on what the Red Sox were offering. Money-wise, it was a five-year agreement in the range of $160-165 million, close enough that Bregman could have conceivably taken it had he wanted to be in Boston.

It was the refusal from the Red Sox to include a full no-trade clause, however, that ultimately drove him away, as the team cited "organizational policy" as the reason.

"Bregman has two young children and finding a permanent baseball home was hugely important to him as he didn’t want his family life further disrupted now that he’ll be playing this season in his third different city of the last three years," McAdam wrote. "The Red Sox wouldn’t bend on their refusal to grant a full no-trade clause, citing organizational policy."

Cubs including clause shows their commitment to Bregman

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Clearly, Bregman was looking for an organization to commit to him just as much as he was committing to them following two straight long and turbulent offseason periods where he was on the open market.

Boston being unwilling to do just that wound up working to Chicago's benefit, and as a result the Cubs have the new face of their franchise in the fold for the next five years.

Things could always change and there could wind up being a mutual parting of ways if things don't go as planned, but clearly Chicago valued Bregman enough to see him as a key piece of their infield not just in 2026, but for the rest of the decade as well.

Having a deal like this is an excellent first step towards a positive relationship between player and organization, and now that the Cubs are committed to Bregman, he is committed to the city of Chicago and giving it his all for this team.

Time will tell just how much the Cubs benefit as a result.