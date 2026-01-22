Brewers-Mets Trade is Great News for Cubs Fans

The Chicago Cubs got great news on Jan. 21 when the Milwaukee Brewers traded their ace.

Brewers pitchers Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers were traded to the New York Mets in exchange for prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

After winning 97 games in 2025, along with the NL Central, this trade could signal that a retool is imminent for Milwaukee. And with that, the Cubs may have just become the favorite for the NL Central in 2026, if they weren't already.

BREAKING: Mets acquiring Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Brewers for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 22, 2026

However, Cubs fans might still be apprehensive. After all, the Brewers won the NL Central in 2024, despite trading ace Corbin Burnes that offseason. But trading two guys capable of starting games is notable.

How good is Peralta?

While Peralta was known as a good pitcher before 2025, he elevated his status last season into the elite category. He won a league-high 17 games, with a career-high 2.70 ERA. He did all that while pitching in a career-high 176.2 innings, striking out 204 batters.

He went to the All-Star Game and finished fifth in Cy Young voting. While he had one year remaining until free agency, he was going into his age-30 season and most teams would've tried to keep him around for the long haul.

The Brewers aren't most teams.

Myers was in a swing role in 2025, but in 49 career games (31 starts), he has pitched to a 3.15 ERA.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tobias Myers | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

So What About the Prospects?Cubs fans will likely see Williams and Sproat sometime very soon.

Their ETA's are both in 2026, per MLB Pipeline. Williams is the No. 30 prospect in baseball, whereas Sproat is the sixth-ranked prospect in Milwaukee's system.

With the Brewers' reputation for developing prospects, it's understandable that Cubs fans may be worried for next season.

Who will Cubs fans see in Milwaukee's rotation?

With Peralta gone, oft-injured Brandon Woodruff likely slides into that ace role. While Woodruff has produced when healthy, he has pitched in just 50 games since 2022.

Quinn Priester, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, will figure to be next in the rotation. Chad Patrick, who enjoyed a solid rookie season with Milwaukee, would be next.

Flamethrowing Jacob Misiorowski, who made the All-Star Game last season, figures to be a big part of the rotation as well. The Brewers may give that fifth spot to a free agent or a young pitcher like Sproat.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While this may be a good rotation on paper, it is full of young, inexperienced arms that may not hold up over a 162-game season. With Peralta gone, the Brewers no longer have a veteran workhorse ace.

With the Cubs' new-look lineup featuring Alex Bregman, the Cubs may be poised to take the NL Central from Milwaukee.

