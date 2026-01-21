Dansby Swanson Pinpoints The Biggest Thing Alex Bregman Brings To The Cubs

The Chicago Cubs made one of their most significant free agent signings in club history when they acquired Alex Bregman on a five-year deal worth $175 million.

Given the fact that Bregman instantly becomes the highest paid Cub ever by average annual value, the expectations for him are understandably going to be sky high. Pressure is not something he's not used to, however, as he was the face of baseball's dynasty of the last decade in the Houston Astros.

By the sounds of it, most think his impact on the field is going to be dwarfed by the kind of impact he will have on the clubhouse, and it's not just fans who feel that way.

Count Chicago shortstop Dansby Swanson among them, who spoke about the Bregman deal and what it means via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required).

Dansby Swanson praises the clubhouse impact Bregman can have

"Alex is somebody that I’ve admired for a long time,” Swanson said. “Who he is and how he plays and the things that he sees, I feel like my game could benefit more from playing with him than almost anyone else. That means literally zero disrespect to anyone I’ve ever played with. He just sees the game in such a certain way.

"He’s someone that can really challenge me to be better. From a personality standpoint, from a leadership standpoint, on the field, off the field, I feel like he’s someone who can really push me to be the best version of myself.”

Swanson went on to praise the kind of impact that he can have on a team's success, making the case that every team Bregman has ever been on has found success with hopes that Chicago is the next one.

"Good players, great leaders, they get the best out of everyone," Swanson continued. "It doesn’t matter (where you are in your career). Sometimes, we see leadership as helping develop or cultivate younger players. It’s about creating a strong group."

Bregman can help Cubs get over World Series hump

Up to this point, it seems every piece of reaction that has come out of the Bregman deal from Chicago's end of things has been positive, and it's not hard to see why. This is a player who is beloved by his teammates and has done nothing but hit the baseball and win games throughout his career.

Apparently, now, Swanson can also be added to the list of names who are ecstatic to bring in someone with Bregman's pedigree. With a new left side of the infield mate, perhaps Swanson and Bregman can combine to get the absolute best out of each other and the rest of the team.

If that's the case, it could be just what the Cubs need to find their way back to World Series glory.

