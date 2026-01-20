3 Realistic Free Agents To Fill Out The Cubs Roster

After finishing second in the National League Central last season, the Chicago Cubs have been aggressive in free agency, hoping to capture a division title in 2026.

Most notably, Chicago added a star in Alex Bregman to fill the void left by Kyle Tucker. The Cubs also upgraded their rotation, making a move for Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins. Picking up Phil Maton on a team-friendly deal, coming off a stellar season between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers was another solid move.

Although Chicago could still make a splash by signing a free agent starter, apart from Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen, there are few high-end options remaining. For this reason, the Cubs may pivot to making minor improvements, looking to add depth to an already loaded roster.

With that line of thinking in mind, here are three free agents who could fit well on Chicago’s roster as supplementary pieces.

1 - Mike Tauchman (OF)

Mike Tauchman | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It’s no surprise that Chicago has already been linked to a reunion with Tauchman, as the team could use another left-handed bat off the bench. Additionally, there’s familiarity between the two sides, as Tauchman spent two seasons with Chicago, including an impressive 2023 campaign.

Having played for the White Sox last season, Tauchman wouldn’t have to move far. Although his fielding has deteriorated a bit with age, Chicago should feel comfortable using him as a defensive replacement for Seiya Suzuki, who will be expected to play the field much more often in 2026 after the departure of Kyle Tucker.

With a career .246 average and over 440 appearances between all three outfield positions, bringing Tauchman in for one last stint with the Cubs would make sense.

2 - Enrique (Kike) Hernandez (UTL)

Kike Hernandez | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although it seems a long shot that Hernandez would sign anywhere besides the Dodgers, he did leave Los Angeles for Boston following the 2020 season. As far as statistics are concerned, his best offensive seasons are most certainly behind him. That said, he offers tremendous versatility in the field, having made five or more appearances at six out of nine positions last year.

All the while, Hernandez posted five Outs Above Average (OAA) in 2025, which ranks him in the top 89th percentile according to Baseball Savant. Furthermore, his postseason production is off the charts. In 103 postseason games, Hernandez has compiled 80 hits, 16 home runs, and 42 RBIs while hitting .272.

3 - Will Brennan (OF)

Will Brennan | David Richard-Imagn Images

Of all the players on this list, Will Brennan most certainly has the highest upside, making him an intriguing option for Chicago to consider. Brennan only appeared in six games for the Cleveland Guardians in 2025, undergoing procedures addressing both Tommy John and a sports hernia.

That said, all signs point to the left-handed hitting Brennan being available for Spring Training. While his fielding does hover around average to slightly above average, it’s Brennan’s offensive profile that makes him the most appealing.

MORE: Cubs Reportedly Still In Discussions With Top Remaining Free Agent Pitcher

In 2024 Brennan finished with a K% of 13.6%, ranking in the 94th percentile. Furthermore, his whiff rate of 18.1% and xBA (expected batting average) of .267 ranked him in the 84th percentile in each of those categories. That season was no anomaly either, as Brennan placed even higher in all of those categories during his rookie season in 2023.

Will Brennan | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, Brennan’s sprint speed averaged in the 74th percentile between 2023 and 2024. Right field is also his area of expertise, having made 198 of 234 outfield appearances there. Although he is returning from injury, at 27, taking a flyer on Brennan seems like a no-brainer.

As Chicago puts the finishing touches on their offseason, all three of these signings make sense in some capacity, and each signing would accomplish a different goal. The first would offer a needed left-handed bat in the form of a steady vet. The second would offer defensive versatility across the diamond with tremendous postseason experience, and the last would bring in a contact lefty bat with high upside.

If any or all of these players are on the Cubs’ radar, Chicago will have to decide which profile they value most as they prepare to make a deep playoff run in 2026.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

One Area Where The Cubs Desperately Need To Improve For 2026

Cubs Targeting Former AL Rookie of the Year Finalist

Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Gets Candid On First Alex Bregman Interaction

Cubs Ace Justin Steele Gives Huge Injury Recovery Update