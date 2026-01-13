Cubs' Nico Hoerner Reportedly Being 'Aggressively' Pursued By NL West Foe

The Chicago Cubs made a massive move over the weekend and knocked over the first domino in the free agency market of offensive stars who still remain available into 2026.

By signing Alex Bregman to a five-year deal worth $175 million, Chicago did not just lock down their new third baseman, they made a statement to the rest of baseball that they want to win big right now and moving forward.

Despite that statement, the first question on everyone's mind as soon as news of the trade broke was whether or not the Cubs could try to move on from impending free agent second baseman Nico Hoerner ,even though he is at the top of his game.

Nico Hoerner scores run against San Francisco Giants | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Most insiders have shut down this possibility, but apparently that has not stopped other teams from making the calls. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN on Tuesday morning, the San Francisco Giants are "aggressively" pursuing second base help and Chicago is one of the teams they are in touch with.

Giants targeting Cubs star Nico Hoerner in trade talks

"The San Francisco Giants are aggressively pursuing a second baseman and have been engaged with Chicago on Nico Hoerner and St. Louis on Brendan Donovan, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote on X. "An infield of Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, Donovan or Hoerner and Rafael Devers would be among MLB's best."

Passan did not include any information about what the potential return would be, but Chicago was always going to listen if a team was going to make a huge offer for a player they only have under contract for one more season.

If San Francisco is willing to extend a huge package of prospects that helps the Cubs both now and in the future, it is something Jed Hoyer and Chicago will be forced to at least consider.

What could Giants offer Cubs in exchange for Hoerner?

David Banks-Imagn Images

In all likelihood, Chicago will try to ask for San Francisco's top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who the Giants may have a hard time fitting into the plans this season with first base seemingly becoming occupied by Rafael Devers.

San Francisco will balk at that request, but it actually could make a lot of sense given the fact that he may not have a path to playing time outside of designated hitter this season, though the situation with the Cubs may not be any different following the breakout year for Michael Busch.

The Giants have some impressive young pitching prospects that Hoyer would likely covet, including left-hander Carson Whisenhunt as well as right-hander Blake Tidwell, so these are names to monitor.

Ultimately, it's still more likely that Chicago chooses to keep Hoerner in the fold and go for it with him one more time in 2026, but Passan's report is extremely notable and confirms that these conversations are at least being had.

It should be an interesting rest of the winter for Cubs fans who feel very strongly about their second baseman.

