Pete Crow-Armstrong Comments on Caleb Williams Bromance Has Chicago Buzzing

A new bromance appears to be forming in Chicago.

Cubs star centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams have both led their teams to success on the field in 2025. Recently, the two have been strengthening their friendship off the field.

With both players continuing to elevate their teams to new heights, it's no surprise the two have formed a strong bond. Seen recently at a Bulls game together and other Chicago sporting events, Crow-Armstrong has nothing but great things to say about the star quarterback.

"He's my guy," Crow-Armstrong said of Williams. “It’s a nice relationship that we’re starting to build. Selfishly, it was fun for me to dive into the Bears' season. We both hope and plan to be in Chicago for a long time, so it doesn’t hurt to get to know each other and build something. We want to keep the young guys together and connected somehow. That was kind of the start of it. It’s been a good start.”

Both Players' success on the field

In his second season, Williams went 11-6 in the regular season, a marked improvement from his 5-12 record the previous year.

He broke the Bears' franchise single-season passing yards record, moving ahead of Erik Kramer's 1995 record, throwing for 3942 yards, barely missing out on becoming the first Bears quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards. He also threw for 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Williams led the Bears to their first playoff win since the 2010 season over the Green Bay Packers, engineering one of the best comebacks in NFL Playoff history.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, left, and Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In Crow-Armstrong's second year, the Cubs improved from 83-79 to 92-70. Crow-Armstrong hit 31 home runs and stole 35 bases, while also playing stellar defense in center field. The Cubs also won their first postseason series since 2017.

Crow-Armstrong would make the All-Star Game and win a Gold Glove award, solidifying himself as a star in this league.

While both are entering their third seasons with their respective teams, they already have strong ties to the city. It should warm Chicago sports fans' hearts to see Williams and Crow-Armstrong's desire to stay in the city for a long time.

With both players on the rise, Chicago sports is in for a great ride these next several years. With both teams showing promise and Williams and PCA wanting to stay in Chicago for the foreseeable future, these two will be leading their teams to success while building their friendship for a long time.

