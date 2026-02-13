Insider Reveals Why Rival GM Believes Cubs Are Most Likely to Sign Zac Gallen

The Chicago Cubs and their potential interest in top free agent ace Zac Gallen might be the most hotly debated topic surrounding the team as spring training has officially begun.

As the veteran right-hander remains still available, many are asking whether or not Chicago has interest, with it even being reported by The Athletic on Friday that the Cubs are unlikely to sign him because of the timing, as well as the draft pick it would cost.

Despite that, baseball insider Bruce Levine – who has been pushing the Gallen to the Windy City narrative all winter long – cited intel he heard from a general managers meeting this week and said one GM told him that they still believe Chicago is the most likely spot for the former All-Star.

Rival GM sees Cubs as logical spot for Gallen

"I talked to one general manager outside the Cubs' organization and he told me he thought the Cubs were still the most likely to sign Gallen because of the fact they have the payroll flexibility to get it done, they'd be more creative to get it done, and the Cubs are losing three guys in their rotation through free agency next year," Levine said.

"It doesn't mean the Cubs are going to do that...but it gives you some insight of what the industry thinks and the possibility there."

Interestingly, Levine was not talking about a one-year deal for Gallen rather than a three-year agreement with an opt-out after two, something which would obviously soothe the impending loss of multiple starters.

Whether or not they can actually land the plane – or at this point even have interest in doing so –remains to be seen, but all too often there is fire where there's smoke, and the rumors simply refuse to go away for Chicago.

Should the Cubs pony up and give Gallen what he wants?

Clearly, at this stage of the offseason, Gallen remaining available means no team has come forward with an offer he and his camp feel comfortable accepting. Given the fact that he is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, this likely makes sense.

If Chicago has confidence that they can fix any issues the right-hander may have been dealing with in 2025, it would make sense to give him the multi-year commitment he wants that Levine alluded to. Should they feel a bit more concerned and see Gallen as a one-year lottery ticket, it seems it likely will not happen.

Either way, it seems like this is a situation is still worth monitoring over the course of the coming week to see what kind of real interest the Cubs have in acquiring Gallen.

