Cubs Convention Announces 2016 World Series Championship Reunion

Cubs Convention draws fans from around the world every year. It’s their chance to rub elbows and meet current Cubs and franchise legends.

This year’s Cubs Convention should be extra-special. Why? Well, for Cubs fans, that’s an easy question to answer.

This coming year is the 10th anniversary of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs, the team that broke the “Curse of the Billy Goat” and ended the Cubs’ century-plus long drought of winning a world championship.

Before that, the Cubs’ last World Series title was in 1908, a team with four future Baseball Hall of Fame selections — pitcher Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown and the legendary double play duo of Joe Tinker, Johnny Evers and Frank Chance.

A general view of the marquee after game seven of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians outside of Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The 2026 season is sure to feature plenty of cameos from the players who brought that 2016 World Series championship home. Earlier this week, the Cubs revealed some of the players who will be there from Jan. 16-18 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Who’s Reuniting at Cubs Convention

The announced lineup so far should make Cubs fans quite happy. The Cubs dropped the first wave of commitments on their X account, and the list included Albert Almora Jr., Trevor Cahill, Chris Coghlan, Carl Edwards Jr., Dexter Fowler, Justin Grimm, Jason Hammel, Kyle Hendricks, Jason Heyward, John Lackey, Jon Lester, Miguel Montero, Mike Montgomery, Anthony Rizzo, Pedro Strop, Matt Szczur, Travis Wood and Ben Zobrist.

A 2016 World Series Reunion is coming to Cubs Con!



Two of the players recently retired. Rizzo announced his retirement earlier this year and was feted during a Cubs game in the summer. He recently announced that he’ll be running next year’s Chicago Marathon to raise money for his charity. Hendricks recently announced that he was retiring after he spent the final year of his 12-year career with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Cubs could add more players to the reunion in the lead-up to the Convention, and those additions will likely be announced in advance. Two notable non-attendees at this moment are manager Joe Maddon and Theo Epstein, who built the team as president of baseball operations.

The 2016 Cubs won the National League Central title with a record of 103-58-1. They defeated the San Francisco Giants in the NL Division Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series, and the Cleveland Guardians in the World Series, the last of which was an epic seven-game series that saw the Cubs win Game 7 in extra innings.

