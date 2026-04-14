Cubs' Craig Counsell Gives Phil Maton Update Amid Knee Injury

Former New York Met and 10-year MLB veteran reliever Phil Maton had a career year between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers last season, impressing despite a fastball velocity that averaged below 90 miles per hour (89.6).

In 63 appearances between St. Louis and Texas, Maton posted a 2.79 ERA and five saves in 61 1/3 innings pitched. Maton also showcased strikeout stuff, finishing with a SO/9 of 11.9, the second-highest mark of his career.

For all of these reasons, Maton looked like a bargain signing this season when the Cubs scooped him up on a two-year $14.5 million contract that included a club option for 2028.

However, his tenure in Chicago hasn't gotten off to a great start. Expected to be a high-leverage workhorse used in many different spots, Maton has not proven himself trustworthy in those situations.

Maton's struggles

Phil Maton | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Maton has lasted just four innings in his first five appearances, surrendering six runs. This totals a 13.50 ERA, by far the worst in his career despite the small sample size.

Throughout his struggles, Maton's walk numbers have also been concerning, as the right-hander has allowed for a BB/9 ratio of nine.

This is due in large part to a decrease in velocity. Maton's fastball has averaged 88.5 miles per hour on the gun in 2026, over a one mile per hour decrease from last year.

Maton's injury status

Phil Maton and Cubs Players | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Injuries may have been the cause of this, as Maton was placed on the 15-day injured list with a diagnosis of right knee tendinitis.

Ahead of Monday's defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies, Craig Counsell spoke about Maton's rehab, revealing a vague timeline for his return. Counsell told the media that Maton has continued throwing but has taken things 'slow' to relieve stress on his knee.

While he may not be able to return from the injured list when he's first eligible (4/22), there's optimism that Maton will be able to throw a bullpen session sometime next week.

Despite Maton's struggles, the Cubs have been okay without him, ranking in the middle of the pack (15th) when it comes to bullpen ERA.

That said, his inclusion in the bullpen would provide Counsell with an additional option toward the end of the game, instead of leaning on both Hoby Milner and Daniel Palencia so heavily.

Milner has taken an early lead for the Cubs in appearances out of the pen, pitching in half of the team's games to begin 2026.