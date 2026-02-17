Cubs Fans React as Team Reveals Bizarre New Slogan Ahead of 2026 Season

The Chicago Cubs have had some weird and interesting slogans over the years, but their new one for 2026 is especially bizarre.

It's simply "This," which doesn't seem very inspirational. In fact, it's incredibly boring and generic.

While team mottos are typically fun catchphrases that can help rally a team and a fanbase, "This" seems unlikely to generate much enthusiasm as the club and its fans gear up for a new season with legitimate World Series aspirations.

Cubs unveil disappointing new motto

Chicago unveiled its new slogan on social media on Monday, with the team posting an exciting hype video for 2026 with the caption "THIS."

"This is more than a game," says the video's narrator. "This is a million perfect moments that we only step into once. This is the feeling you can't explain, but never stop chasing. This is the unforgettable, the irreplaceable. For Cubs fans, this is everything. Don't miss this."

While "This" is clearly meant to be used in a positive light for exciting plays like home runs, diving catches, and stolen bases, it's so generic that it can also be used to describe mundane or bad plays like embarrassing errors, baserunning mistakes and strikeouts.

In other words, it can easily be parodied or used to mock the Cubs.

How does Cubs' new slogan compare to previous ones?

Chicago's new motto pales in comparison to previous ones, which at least tried to say something or were a play on words.

For starters, it's only one word, so it's not even a phrase. Brevity can be a good thing, but in this case, it's too short to say anything meaningful.

What does it mean? What is it trying to say? It feels like a slimmed-down version of 2024's motto "You Have To C It" and last year's slogan "Be Here For It."

What's the BEST Cubs slogan over the years? pic.twitter.com/8YUE53kO2q — Six Point Sports (@SixPointSports) February 16, 2026

It's also completely devoid of character or creativity. Some mottos at least tried to be Cubs-specific, such as 2017's "That's Cub" and 2021's "Cub Together." However, "This" could apply to any team.

"This" is not memorable and lacks any punch or flair. It will likely be quickly forgotten, or only remembered for how bad it was. Hopefully the team comes up with a better slogan next year and doesn't run it back, like it did with "Everybody In" in 2018 and 2019.

Cubs fans react

While it wasn't entirely negative, many Cubs fans pushed back against the new motto.

"This what?" @ChiSportsBums wrote.

@toinclonecone wrote: "Fire THIS marketing team into the sun"

@DenatoRyan: "'This' sucks. #FlyTheW"

@Soup_CIub: "This marketing idea seems like an intern made it as a placeholder while actual marketing people worked on the real one."

@maxwellhog: "We have FlyTheW and went with ‘THIS’ instead? I mean…"

We have FlyTheW and went with ‘THIS’ instead? I mean… — Max Moore 🥑🌮⚾️ (@maxwellhog) February 17, 2026

@club400baseball: "I could of came up with this slogan in my sleep

How much did you pay that ad agency"

@CubsndDubs: "Please change the slogan ts is so boring"

@BrixenIvyBear: "This slogan is LAME."

@TonyPlusch: "Wtf is [THIS] ?"

