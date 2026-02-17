Cubs Lose Out on Reunion as Veteran Outfielder Signs with Mets

The Chicago Cubs missed out on a possible reunion Monday, as former Cubs and White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

With Seiya Suzuki starting the season in right field, Chicago was rumored to be a potential reunion spot with Tauchman due to their needs for a left-handed bat and a steadier option in the field.

That said, after the Cubs signed both Chas McCormick and former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson, Tauchman’s chances to make Chicago’s roster proved to be even more difficult.

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As a result, he chose to sign with the Mets, giving him a much more straightforward path to New York’s major league roster. Considering New York traded away Brandon Nimmo in the offseason and has yet to re-sign Starling Marte, the Mets could use another outfielder.

Enter Tauchman. While Luis Robert is expected to play centerfield, with Juan Soto moving to left, a competition for the starting job in right field is fully underway.

For New York, this will include Tauchman as well as former Kansas City Royal, M.J. Melendez and top prospect Carson Benge.

This may not be the worst thing for the Cubs

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

As for Chicago, it's likely that they felt comfortable ending their pursuit of Tauchman after the signing of the aforementioned minor league duo.

Although Tauchman has plenty of experience in all three outfield positions, his defensive prowess has declined with age. Now 35-years-old, Tauchaman hasn’t finished an MLB season with more than zero OAA (Outs Above Average) since the 2021 season.

Chas McCormick, on the other hand, is certainly capable in the field, posting 32 OAA in five MLB seasons with the Houston Astros.



As for Dylan Carlson, he’ll fit the need of a left-handed bat off the bench if called up. Even though Carlson is a switch-hitter, the left side of the plate is his preferred side.



Dylan Carlson | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Additionally, Chicago has Owen Miller and Scott Kingery on their minor league roster, both of which have MLB experience in the outfield as well. Not to mention, Matt Shaw is expected to play the outfield in some capacity for the first time at the major league level in 2026.

For all these reasons, it made sense for both parties to look elsewhere.

Now, Tauchman will have an easier opportunity to earn his way back to the big leagues, while Chicago still has an experienced outfield group that’s capable of stepping into the Cubs’ major league lineup if necessary.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Fangraphs' Alex Bregman Projection Would be a Tough Pill for Cubs Fans to Swallow

Cubs Prospect Focus Shifts to Exciting Shortstop As Four Players Crack Top 100 List

Some MLB Insiders Still Believe Cubs Could Trade Two Movable Stars

Cubs Deliver Infuriating Update on Visa Issues Keeping Players Out of Camp