The Chicago Cubs are just days away from Opening Day, with game week officially arriving and the start of the regular season upon them.

With two more spring training games before Thursday's home opener against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, the roster to start the year has largely already come together with most of the major decisions already being made.

More roster moves over the weekend set up a battle for one final huge choice for Craig Counsell and Jed Hoyer, though, and it comes down to the final spot in the bullpen. Chicago optioned both Ethan Roberts and Gavin Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa, leaving one spot left for either Ben Brown or Javier Assad to work out of.

Cubs deciding between Brown and Assad for final bullpen spot

Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

With the starting rotation full, Chicago is going to have to get creative if they want Brown or Assad to pitch in the big leagues, and while each has been bound for the swingman role before, there isn't room for either in the rotation and only one in the bullpen.

Assad has proven to have a much higher floor than Brown. However, ceiling-wise, Brown has been tremendous this spring and has shown flashes of being a very solid contributor over the last two seasons.

More importantly, he has been sensational this spring, aided by a new sinker that has produced a 2.63 ERA across 13.2 innings pitched. Assad has also been great in the spring, though, although over a smaller sample size.

The battle between the two may come down to the fact that Assad has more flexibility than Brown does in terms of minor league options.

Brown likely gets nod over Assad for Cubs bullpen

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After missing most of last year due to injury, Assad has two minor league options compared to just one for Brown, so while both are movable, Brown will likely get the first chance. After pitching just one inning over the weekend, it does seem efforts are being made to get the 26-year-old comfortable in a relief role.

After struggling to a 5.92 ERA in 25 appearances last year, though, the leash will not be long for Brown. If the new sinker does not improve his numbers while pitching out of the bullpen, it would be an easy swap to move back to Assad.

It's a make or break year for Brown, and it seems likely he is going to get his shot.