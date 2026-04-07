Cubs GM Delivers Concerning Update on Cade Horton Injury

The Chicago Cubs have had a rough couple of days as it relates to their pitching staff, including a new update on Monday that Matthew Boyd is headed to the injured list with a bicep strain.

Of course, the update everyone is waiting for is with young right-hander Cade Horton after he was removed from his start over the weekend and was placed on the injured list with right forearm discomfort.

Horton has been undergoing testing since the removal on Friday and nothing definitive has been revealed. However, Chicago general manager Carter Hawkins delivered an update in an appearance on 104.3 The Score and did not sound optimistic.

Chicago Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Hawkins, Cubs do not sound confident Horton injury is minor

"It's tough to see," Hawkins said of the imaging that has already occurred. "We're wishing the best for him, but again, not how we wanted to start the season by any means...we'll try to figure out if there's anything that led to this moment for him that we can try to improve upon in the future, but long story short we're working our tails off to try to prevent these types of things for all of our guys."

While Hawkins did not indicate one way or the other if he has any more real update than what is currently public, the quote certainly does not read as someone who is confident the youngster is going to be fine.

Cade Horton's forearm injury sparked the worst fears involving potential for Tommy John surgery. Cubs GM Carter Hawkins was asked about the level of concern for Horton's status. pic.twitter.com/4oXipHOSm3 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) April 6, 2026

It sounds more like Chicago knows they could be dealing with something very serious on their hands and may be preparing for the worst-case scenario with Horton.

Cubs losing Horton for year would be devastating

The obvious massive impact Horton's loss for the year would have on this rotation goes without saying. He was the team's best pitcher last year, and Chicago hopes to compete for a championship in 2026, but those chances are dramatically reduced without the 24-year-old.

Beyond just that, though, a potential Tommy John -- the words nobody wants to hear -- would already be the second operation of his young career, something which could drastically impact his long-term outlook.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

An update is going to come here soon this week, but fans in the Windy City are going to be holding their breath until that news finally does come. Reading between the lines of Hawkins' statement, though, it sounds like those same fans may need to prepare for some bad news.