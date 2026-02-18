Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts Makes Team's Ambitions Loud and Clear

The Chicago Cubs are back in playoff form, claiming their first series win since 2017 and showing they still have championship ambitions nearly a decade after their World Series title. The challenge now is sustaining that success as they head into this season.

That focus was reinforced Tuesday afternoon when owner Tom Ricketts laid out his goals for the team.

“Obviously, we want to win the division,” Ricketts told the Marquee Sports Network. “We should win the division. It’s just a matter of executing and staying healthy. I think we should be right there.”

Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Ricketts’ comments underscore the expectation that the Cubs not only compete but also contend each season. With heavy offseason investments in key additions, the organization believes it now has the pieces to make a serious push.

“You want to win the division for a lot of reasons because it’s aggravating not to, but you want to put yourself in the best position in the playoffs as well,” Ricketts added. “Hopefully, we execute that plan and be there at the end of the season.”

With the talent they have on their roster and the message they have received from the top, the Cubs are not just trying to make it to the playoffs but are also trying to make a run that could bring them back to the World Series.

The Cubs’ success will depend on how well they can carry out their plan.

Offseason Upgrades Put Cubs on Track for Playoff Success

President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and manager Craig Counsell made major upgrades to the roster with one goal in mind: competing right now. The front office didn’t just add star power; it built depth across the roster with October in sight.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After signing third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal and trading for former Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera, the organization showed it’s all-in. This isn’t just about being competitive.

It’s about chasing a World Series title.

The Cubs can roll out a strong six-man pitching rotation if Justin Steele is healthy, and they have certainly brought a welcome relief to the bullpen. Jacob Webb and Hunter Harvey are two of the underrated pitchers who can be very valuable in the bullpen come playoff time.

Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the title last year, will still be a tough opponent after their aggressive offseason. However, Ricketts seems very confident that he has the talent to match up against any team in the league.

Tom Ricketts | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Cubs have all the ingredients for a deep postseason run if the new players click and the team stays healthy. It is now a matter of making smart offseason moves pay off in the form of wins that will bring another title banner to Wrigleyville.

