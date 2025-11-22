Cubs Offers To Justin Steele And Javier Assad Bring 2026 Budget Into Focus

The Chicago Cubs didn’t face many decisions at Friday’s tender deadline, but they made the two easy ones, tendering contracts to pitchers Justin Steele and Javier Assad.

Both were arbitration-eligible and needed to be tendered deals or they would become free agents. Steele is unlikely to return until late this season due to Tommy John surgery. Chicago opted not to tender offers to its two other arbitration-eligible players, catcher Reese McGuire and pitcher Eli Morgan. Per MLB Trade Rumors’ arbitration projections, that only saves the Cubs $3 million.

But their latest moves bring the Cubs’ payroll floor into further clarity for 2026.

Chicago Cubs 2026 Payroll Floor

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Per MLBTR, Steele is projected to make $6.55 million and Assad $1.9 million. Those numbers aren’t set. By tendering the pair an offer, they’re indicating they’ll sign the pair. They still need to work out terms.

But that projected $8.45 million can be added to what the Cubs already have committed to 2026, per Spotrac.

Chicago already has money committed to 11 players for 2026, including pitcher Shota Imanaga, who accepted the teams’ $22 million qualifying offer and is now the second-highest paid player behind shortstop Dansby Swanson at $28 million. The Cubs have nearly $150 million committed to those players.

The list also includes outfielder Seiya Suzuki ($19 million), outfielder Ian Happ ($19 million), pitcher Jameson Taillon ($18 million), pitcher Matthew Boyd ($17 million) and infielder Nico Hoerner ($12 million).

Seiya Suzuki | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Along with Steele and Assad, these players are expected to make less than $10 million: pitcher Colin Rea ($5.5 million) and catcher Carson Kelly ($5 million).

The rest of the Cubs’ budget, for now, is made up of pre-arbitration players, or youngsters that haven’t accumulated the service time to reach arbitration. This includes players like third baseman Matt Shaw, closer Daniel Palencia, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, and first baseman Michael Busch. Each will make the league minimum based on their service time, which is less than $1 million.

That projected active payroll, including the pre-arbitration players, is $168.9 million, per Spotrac. Given that payroll allocation and the fact that their projected 2027 payroll is just $58 million based on veteran payroll, the Cubs can afford to spend this offseason.

That’s the rub, of course. The Cubs are a major market team that, at times, spends as if they’re not. With a roster that just reached the NL Division Series and significant room between their payroll floor and the first competitive balance tax, Chicago should be aggressive this offseason as it seeks a title.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Underrated Outfielder 'Appealing' For Cubs, Per MLB Insider

Cubs Top Prospects Dominate Latest Projected Future Batting Order And Rotation

Former Top Cubs Prospect Admits He's 'Very Happy' After Being Traded Last Year

MLB Insider Drops Bold Owen Caissie Prediction For 2026