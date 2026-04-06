Cubs Reveal Seiya Suzuki's Return Date From Injured List

The Chicago Cubs are off to an up-and-down start to a 2026 season. A season they've entered into with so much hope that they could contend for their first World Series in a decade.

Before the campaign began, though, Chicago lost one of its most important sluggers to a scary-looking injury in the World Baseball Classic, when Seiya Suzuki was caught trying to steal a base for Team Japan and tweaked his knee.

Instantly, Cubs fans thought the worst, but reports around the injury were not all that serious. While the 31-year-old did begin the year on the injured list, it sounds like he is going to be nearing a return this week to the Chicago lineup, according to an update from Craig Counsell over the weekend

Cubs about to get Suzuki back, Counsell says

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Counsell told Jordan Bastian of MLB.com and others that the plan is to activate Suzuki before Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Suzuki has been in the midst of a rehab assignment in Double-A to get him ramped up for the season.

The plan is for him to play right field, so Chicago does not want to bring him back in a DH-only role, which is what has led to them being cautious with bringing him back.

"Seiya’s [being] properly prepared to start the season is all that matters," Counsell said. "From an at-bats perspective and then just a comfortability perspective. Those two things. We’re probably dealing with at-bats as much as anything here. He didn’t get a full spring. Multiple weeks off. It’s just making sure he’s ready to go offensively...We want him to play right field, so we’ll activate him when he’s ready to play right field."

It sounds like the team feels that point of him being ready is on the cusp this week.

Suzuki is critical to Cubs offensive success

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Suzuki -- who is playing 2026 as a contract season -- is coming off the best campaign of his career in which he slashed .245/.326/.478 with 32 home runs and 103 RBI, slugging his way to become one of the team's most critical power hitters.

With him returning to the outfield following the departure of Kyle Tucker, a case can be made that he is right up there with the most important players for Chicago to experience the level of success they hope for.

Getting Suzuki back is massive, and it sounds like it's about to happen.