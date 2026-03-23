Seiya Suzuki Update Headlines Cubs’ Latest Roster Moves

The Chicago Cubs have given some clarity to their most significant injury question just days ahead of Opening Day.

While speaking with the media, manager Craig Counsell confirmed what many have already suspected, that star slugger Seiya Suzuki is going to open the season on the injured list. He also revealed, however, that right-hander Javier Assad has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa, meaning the final bullpen spot is set.

Assad was in a battle with Ben Brown for what looked like the last spot following some transactions over the weekend, but ultimately Brown's strong spring and Assad having two minor league options seems to have outweighed the rest of the factors.

For Suzuki, Chicago finds itself in a little bit of a pickle for the direction it will take to replace him.

Cubs need Opening Day right fielder

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Throughout the last week, the most likely option for Opening Day right field has been youngster Matt Shaw, who has been moved into a utility role at this point. Shaw, however, has not played any professional outfield before this spring and has made several concerning errors.

Shaw has had a very strong spring with the bat, but other, more experienced options include Michael Conforto, Chas McCormick, and Dylan Carlson as guys who could fill in. Kevin Alcantara is also expected to be an option if the Shaw experiment goes poorly.

Regardless, while the roster decisions seem to be done, Chicago has some more tough waters to wade through in the coming days.

Cubs are running out of time before Opening Day

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Chicago has seemingly decided how the bullpen is going to be aligned with Brown making it over Assad and likely playing the swingman role. However, Suzuki's spot needs to be locked down if it isn't already.

Ultimately, by all accounts, it sounds like it will be a relatively short absence for Suzuki, so it may be able to be filled by someone like Shaw for a couple of weeks, but if the Cubs are concerned about his defense, perhaps it could go another way, to more of a committee situation.

Suzuki is one of the most important hitters on the team, though, and until he finds his way back in the lineup healthy, it's going to be some tough sledding for this offense coming out of the gate as they pursue their first championship in a decade starting this week.