Two Cubs Players Who Could Be Big X-Factors This Upcoming Season

A lot of the time, the difference maker in someone's season, regardless of the sport, isn't the headlining All-Stars, but the players who step up and consistently make plays.

The Chicago Cubs will count on Alex Bregman, Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, and the rest of the familiar faces to be exceptional this year, but it is those who do the dirty work that will make all of the difference.

It was seen time and time again with last year's runners-up, the Toronto Blue Jays, that headliners (George Springer, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., etc) stole the show, but Ernie Clement was the one who quietly made MLB history.

Feb 27, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) singles in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sloan Park. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Clement stepped up during their postseason run, and without him, they wouldn't have made it as far as they did. He led the team in batting average (.411) to complement an OPS near 1.000 (.978). Clement was at the bottom of their hitting rotation, but was a nightmare for pitchers.

So, who will that be for the Cubs? Ultimately, there are two ready to step into that role: utility man Matt Shaw and designated hitter Moisés Ballesteros. These two are very early on in their careers, but have shown plenty of promise, and if they continue to grow as hitters, Chicago's lineup will be a nightmare for pitching staffs.

Shaw's new role

With 2x All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman now a member of the Cubs roster, Shaw has officially been pushed aside somewhat. That said, he's already been seen learning a new position in the outfield and has experience around the infield.

Matt Shaw | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

It will be a challenge to step into any position at a moment's notice instead of always suiting up at third, but he has proven capable. More importantly, his bat got increasingly better in the second half of 2025, going from an average of below .200 to .258.

His batting average wasn't the only part of his slash line that got better. His on-base percentage went from .276 to .317, but most impressively, his slugging percentage catapulted from .280 to .522.

Shaw's rookie season wasn't exactly what he had hoped for, but he continued to grow and improve. After finding some success and confidence against big league pitchers, he is ready for a monstrous 2026.

It's a home run party in Cincinnati!



Matt Shaw blasts a 2-run homer to put the @Cubs back ahead 💪 pic.twitter.com/kRgNRoLHJA — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2025

Heavier workload for Ballesteros

Ballesteros has never played in the outfield, so some might be confused about why Kyle Tucker's departure means that he will take on significantly more reps at the plate this season. Well, Tucker leaving the outfield puts Seiya Suzuki in the field with the DH spot left open for Ballesteros.

The 22-year-old never flinched when his call-up came in 2025, as he batted nearly .300 in the 20 games he was used. In those games, he slugged .474 with a near .400 on-base percentage. The more time he spends at the plate, the better.

Moises Ballesteros | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

A team's success comes from its depth in the hitting lineup. Injuries happen, players slump, and there has to be an answer, no matter the circumstance. The Cubs have it in Moises Ballesteros.