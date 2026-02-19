Cubs Shortstop Dansby Swanson Reveals New Approach at the Plate

Looking at the numbers, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson didn't have a horrible 2025 season by any means. However, Swanson has higher expectations for himself.

Despite hitting 24 home runs last year, Swanson had a career-low .300 on-base percentage, leading to a slightly above-average .717 OPS.

His struggles to get on base were noticeable enough that the Cubs dropped him a few spots in the batting order, having 128 plate appearances in the eighth spot. Now, in 2026, Swanson has a new gameplan, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

“I feel like I just haven’t been what I’ve wanted to be over the last couple of years,” Swanson said. “It felt like the best thing I could do was intentionally change things, whether it was how I was training and some of the things I was doing in the cage. Just really, ultimately, doing things to push myself to get better.” Dansby Swanson via Sharma

Dansby Swanson | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

What is Swanson Doing to Improve?

While Swanson is a two-time Gold Glove award winner, he has never been an elite offensive player. His career-high OPS+ in a qualified season was 114 in 2022 with the Atlanta Braves. He is trying to change that.

According to Sharma and Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly, Swanson is looking to be more athletic at the plate.

“Really, just keeping him athletic,” Kelly said. “Trying not to get too rigid or stuck in a certain way of doing it. You watch him play shortstop and see how he moves and flows and how everything falls into place. That’s kind of the approach we’re taking. Keeping him moving and flowing through the setup, the leg kick and the swing.” Dustin Kelly via Sharma

Kelly said the swing and stance change won't be noticeable to most fans, but that it will hopefully be noticeable in the stat sheet.

Dansby Swanson | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The goal, according to Sharma, is to avoid downswings that occurred over the last two seasons.

Swanson and the coaching staff would like to address a rise in swing-and-miss. Swanson’s swinging strike rate jumped to 14.3 percent last summer, the highest of his career, according to Sharma.

According to MLB insider Bruce Levine, Swanson also wants to give up a little power to hit the ball the other way and make more contact.

.@MLBBruceLevine shares insight on Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson's new approach at the plate, which includes Swanson planning to give up a little power to hit the ball the other way more and make more contact. pic.twitter.com/F4e0IYrf6j — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) February 18, 2026

For someone who hit .244 in 2025 and .251 lifetime, this would be huge. Swanson, entering his age-32 season, isn't declining. He's still growing into the hitter he wants to be.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs’ Underwhelming Offseason Grade Is Way Off After Busy Winter

Cubs Starting Pitcher for Second Spring Training Game Revealed

Cubs Young Pitching Prospect Already Turning Heads in Spring Ahead of Debut

Cubs’ Kevin Alcántara Knows the Power Is There — Now He’s Chasing Something Else