Cubs Star Reveals He'll Play In Highly Anticipated World Baseball Classic

If an epic international competition the likes of which baseball does not see during a regular year was not enough, Chicago Cubs fans just got another reason to tune into the World Baseball Classic.

Cubs standout outfielder and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki informed Japanese media on Monday that after he was not able to do so last time around due to injury, he is going to be playing in this year's edition.

While speaking with Japan Baseball Press, Suzuki confirmed that he would indeed be taking the field for his country as the nation tries to defend what was an epic title in Miami back in 2023.

Seiya Suzuki confirms he will be in World Baseball Classic

Seiya Suzuki | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"I'm frustrated that I couldn't go out last time, so I'll build my body well so that I can participate this year," Suzuki said. "Also, I am honored to be able to fight with Japan on our backs. I will do my best for the team and for Japan."

Japan's 3-2 victory over the United States in the championship round was one of the most memorable moments in the history of international baseball, so anticipation for this year's edition in March is as high as it's ever been.

With Suzuki in the fold, Chicago fans can get even giddier about the appetizer to the season event, which will arrive just a few weeks before Opening Day.

MORE: A Look Back at Yu Darvish's Cubs Career as he Contemplates his Future

Other Cubs players playing in the World Baseball Classic

Jameson Taillon | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Suzuki becomes the fifth player from Chicago to commit, joining teammates Matthew Boyd, Alex Bregman and Pete Crow-Armstrong, each of whom will play for Team USA. Also pitching will be Cubs ace Jameson Taillon, who is going to play for Team Canada.

While these are the only four to have confirmed that they will play, there are several others expected to join. Former Chicago star Owen Caissie -- who was dealt to the Miami Marlins in the Edward Cabrera trade -- is anticipated to join Team Canada with Taillon, while Shota Imanaga is expected to join Suzuki for Japan.

Flame-throwing relief pitcher Daniel Palencia is going to pitch for Venezuela as well.

Regardless of how many Cubs players end up playing in the event, it seems like there is some extreme excitement both in Chicago and around the globe. Cubs stars playing in it should only serve to increase that excitement among the fanbase.

