Cubs Rumored To Have Signed Intriguing Outfielder

The Chicago Cubs already field one of the best outfields in all of baseball, featuring Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ and others.

Now they may have added more depth to their outfield.

The Cubs are rumored to be planning to sign, or have already signed, outfielder Dylan Carlson to a minor league deal, according to Greg Zumach of The Baseball Tribune. No other major outlet has reported this as of yet.

There was some ambiguity about whether the Cubs would sign Dylan Carlson with Chas McCormick and Justin Dean in the organization, but it’s my understanding Cubs are signing Carlson to an MiLB deal with a ST invite. He’s battled health issues, but could be a nice add if healthy. https://t.co/bAQZqJNieJ — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) January 24, 2026

The Cubs signed World Series champion outfielder Chas McCormick to a minor league deal on Jan. 22, and now have potentially signed another promising outfielder in Carlson.

What would Carlson bring to the Cubs?

Carlson was a first-round pick in 2016 out of high school by the St. Louis Cardinals. He made his debut at 21, playing 35 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but with middling results.

The following season, he would play 149 games, hitting 18 home runs with a .266 average and a .780 ops. He would finish third in National League Rookie of the Year voting, behind Trevor Rogers and Jonathan India.

In 2022, he suffered a bit of a regression, hitting just eight home runs in 128 games, with a .695 OPS, about league average. This trend would continue.

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

In 2023, he would hit .219 with five home runs and a .651 OPS in 76 games, as injuries would start to get the best of him. The next year, he would start off the first 59 games poorly, hitting .198 with no home runs and a .515 OPS, one of the worst in baseball. He was traded at the deadline to the Tampa Bay Rays, where he wouldn't fare much better.

In 37 games with Tampa Bay, he hit three home runs with a .615 OPS. He would sign with the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason, where he would have another below-average season, impacted by injuries and inconsistency.

His bat has fallen off in recent years, and his glove hasn't been much better. In 2024, he had -7 Outs Above Average, per Baseball Savant. In 2025, it was still below average with -2 OAA.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Because of Carlson's precipitous falloff, it's not expected that he would play meaningful games for the Cubs. If he does, that's more of an indictment on the health of the major league roster.

With McCormick, Justin Dean, Kevin Alcantara and others already fighting for that fourth outfielder spot, Carlson would likely play mostly in Triple-A.

However, if he does regain part of his magic from the 2021 season in the minors, he could be a trade candidate for a low-level prospect.

