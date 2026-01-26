Justin Steele Calls Out MLB Writer Over Leaving Nico Hoerner Off Top-100 List

The 2026 season is drawing near, and that means power rankings and players lists have begun to spring up.

Brian Murphy of MLB.com recently released his list of the top-100 players right now, and while the Chicago Cubs had four players on it, one of them was not — second baseman Nico Hoerner.

After batting nearly .300 in 2025 and winning his second Gold Glove Award, this seems like a mistake, and there are many who think so, including the Cubs' very own starting pitcher, Justin Steele, who took to his X account to voice his feelings regarding Murphy's list.

"Was just brought to my attention that Nico Hoerner wasn’t on the top 100 list. I wouldn’t take that list very seriously if that’s the case. Whoever made it was obviously not trying to be locked in or take it too serious. The numbers speak for themselves." Justin Steele

There were four second basemen included on the list: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees), Brice Turang (Brewers), and Jose Altuve (Astros). With 28 long balls and 72 runs batted in last season, Marte is rightfully placed inside the top-20, but the others? Above Hoerner? Preposterous.

It seems that Hoerner wasn't picked because he doesn't hit home runs, but he is an all-around offensive weapon, and that was on full display during their postseason run, where he batted .419 for the team.

The other players at his position didn't necessarily have to be left out for him to be included, but if it was ultimately one of the others, it should have been the Cubs infielder, as he had a better batting average than all three (2.97), and had more hits on the year.

Nico Hoerner in 2025

The defense for the Cubs is absolutely electric, and Hoerner is a big part of that. Amongst second basemen, he ranked near the top in every stat line.

Assists, 2nd

Putouts, 2nd

Fielding Percentage, 4th

Range Factor, 4th

Defensive War, 4th

Errors, 4th fewest

Again, Hoerner isn't a long-ball type of hitter; he is athletic and efficient. By the end of 2025, he had struck out only 49 times in 156 games while drawing 39 walks and stealing 29 bases. His slash line this season was .297/.345/.394.

While Hoerner was left off this list, it will not affect his play in 2026. He will be a key piece to their team that looks ready to steal the NL Central back and give the reigning world champs a run for their money.

