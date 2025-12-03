Cubs’ Starting Pitcher Hunt Now Centered On 3 Free-Agent Targets

Many thought that the Chicago Cubs would be one of the most likely teams to sign free agent Dylan Cease this winter, given that Jed Hoyer and the rest of Chicago's front office have conveyed an interest in adding an impact starter this offseason.

However, news broke last week that Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210 million contract with the AL champion Toronto Blue Jays. While this might have been a tough blow for Chicago, the good news is that he's not the only quality starter off the market, and there are several other solid options available.

Cubs fans don't need to be reminded about their team's unwillingness to spend big on free agents in the past. However, perhaps the ownership and front office will recognize that this team is one or two moves away from being true contenders, and will decide to open up the checkbook this winter.

With Cease off the market, it seems that Chicago might have three realistic options when it comes to signing a free agent starting pitcher. New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed which starters these might be during a December 2 live stream with Bleacher Report.

"I see Michael King to the Cubs. [A] possibility. I think that could make some sense," Heyman said.

Later on, Heyman said, "Cubs most likely starting pitching target? I could see Suarez or Gallen for them. I think they'll play in those kind of waters, the $75 million to $100 million waters. Maybe that's more likely for Suarez, I don't know. But I don't see them going for the really big ones. I'm sure they'll check in on Imai and Valdez as well, but we'll see. That might be a little rich for them, for their taste. Certainly, they can afford it."

Heyman has predicted in a November 10 article that Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai will command somewhere around $200 million this winter, while Valdez is expected to get something around $180 million.

The three starters that Heyman is linking with the Cubs are a rung below in terms of what they'll command in free agency. Heyman believes that Ranger Suarez will get around $135 million, Michael King will get $75 million, and Zac Gallen will get $60 million.

Given the Cubs' hesitancy to spend, it makes sense why these three more cost-effective hurlers would be more on their radar right now, and could compel them to actually pull the trigger on making a move.

