Cubs Get More Bad News on Zac Gallen Front

The Chicago Cubs have been very active this offseason. Between trading for starter Edward Cabrera and signing third baseman Alex Bregman, they've added to an already talented group.

However, their plans to add another frontline starter have taken a hit.

According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, starter Zac Gallen could be going back to Arizona on a two-year deal with an opt-out after the first year.

"I've been told that he has a robust market."@JimBowdenGM says he'd bet on Zac Gallen going back to Arizona on a two-year deal with an opt-out after the first year. pic.twitter.com/E0YXchmPP6 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 26, 2026

What does this mean for the Chicago Cubs?

This would be a poor development for the Cubs, to say the least. There have been rumors all offseason between Chicago and Gallen. However, that soon could be coming to an end.

Gallen is coming off a career-worst season. Pitching in 33 games (192 innings), Gallen had a career-high 4.83 ERA. His market is still reportedly robust because of not only his previous showings as an ace but also his durability.

Since 2022, Gallen has pitched in 126 games, and during that time, he's crossed the 175-inning mark three times. A durable pitcher is an incredibly valuable commodity in today's game.

Zac Gallen | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Why do the Cubs need Gallen?

Gallen has had ace-like years with Arizona, with four sub-3.50 ERA seasons. He also has valuable playoff experience, pitching in some of the biggest games in the franchise's history during their 2023 World Series run.

Pitching has proven over the years to be the most important part of any playoff run, which the Cubs found out first-hand in 2025. Gallen would elevate the Cubs in that department on a roster that will vie for a division title.

While the Cubs already have a solid rotation, Gallen would take them to the next level to be a World Series contender.

Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Cade Horton, Edward Cabrera and Jameson Taillon currently make up the starting rotation, with Justin Steele set for a return later in the season. Colin Rea and Javier Assad are also candidates for the rotation.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While that is a lot of names who can start on a given day, Matthew Boyd is the only aforementioned name with as much or more playoff experience as Gallen.

If the Cubs are to advance further into the playoffs and even try to topple the juggernaut that is the Los Angeles Dodgers, they must add experienced playoff pitching, whether that's Gallen or fellow free agent Framber Valdez.

Teams can always turn starters into bullpen arms, but you can't just expect playoff success from any starter. Gallen has proven he can start in the playoffs.

This would be a missed opportunity by Chicago to turn itself into a force that the Dodgers could no longer ignore.

The Latest Chicago Cubs news

Cubs Star Reveals He'll Play In Highly Anticipated World Baseball Classic

A Look Back at Yu Darvish's Cubs Career as he Contemplates his Future

Two Reasons Why The Cubs Should Trade Matt Shaw — And Two Why They Shouldn't

Justin Steele Calls Out MLB Writer Over Leaving Nico Hoerner Off Top-100 List