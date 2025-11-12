Jed Hoyer Finally Says What Everyone Knew About Cubs’ Offseason Plan

The biggest story of the Chicago Cubs' offseason is going to be what happens with Kyle Tucker.

The star outfielder is the biggest prize in free agency after his 2025 campaign spent with the Cubs. While the second half of Tucker's regular season didn't match the MLB-caliber numbers he put up over the first few months of the season, he has long since solidified himself as one of baseball's premier left-handed hitters.

This, combined with Tucker still being just 28 years old, is why he's expected to command around $400 million in free agency. It's highly unlikely that Chicago's front office will be willing to pay that much, which means fans should already be preparing for Tucker's departure in the coming weeks.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker | David Banks-Imagn Images

The silver lining is that the Cubs will be able to allocate the money they might have spent on Tucker in other ways. And those who have been following Chicago and understand their roster construction heading into 2026 should already have a good idea of where this money would be best spent.

Jed Hoyer's 'Obvious' Claim About Cubs' Offseason Focus Says It All

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer got clear about this when speaking with the media on November 11.

"We’re gonna have an active offseason. Take that for what it's worth. I think that the largest focus will be on pitching. I think that’s obvious," Hoyer said, per an X post from Marquee Sports Network.

"Looking at our depth chart, we’re in pretty good position on the position player side. On the pitching side, we’re thinner. And so I think that's gonna be our focus. And so I expect to explore trades, I expect to explore free agency, both at the top of the market, but also looking at minor league free agency.

Jed Hoyer on the Cubs’ mindset this offseason. pic.twitter.com/Xd8lhqI6TV — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 11, 2025

“Last year, in a lot of ways, we gave [Matthew] Boyd a multi-year deal, and then we got a lot of value out of Brad Keller, who was a minor-league free agent. Drew Pomeranz, we made a tiny trade for,” Hoyer added. “I think all of those transactions matter. And so I expect to be really active in doing that, I think on the pitching side more than the hitting side.”

It's no secret that the Cubs were going to be making moves in bolstering their pitching staff this winter. But it's still nice to hear how clear Hoyer is about the sort of moves he intends to make.

