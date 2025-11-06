Major Factor Gives Cubs Hidden Advantage In Kyle Schwarber Free Agency Chase
With each passing day, it feels like a new report comes out that further indicates that Kyle Tucker's time with the Chicago Cubs is over.
Most recently, it has been conveyed that the Cubs aren't willing to come remotely close to the $400 million or so contract Tucker is expected to command in free agency this winter, which essentially guarantees that they don't have a chance of re-signing him.
While this is a tough pill for Cubs fans to swallow, the good news is that there are several cheaper but still elite players Chicago's front office could pursue to replace Tucker.
One of the most appealing is Kyle Schwarber, who is coming off a year where he hit .240 with a .928 OPS, 56 home runs, and 132 RBIs. Of course, Cubs fans would love to see their team sign Schwarber, if only because he began his MLB career in Chicago and was a key part of the team capturing the 2016 World Series.
Despite Schwarber coming off a better offensive season than Tucker, the fact that he's four years older than Tucker and only plays DH is why he's sure to sign for a fraction of what Tucker will get in the coming months.
Why Cubs Could Hold Key Advantage in Kyle Schwarber Sweepstakes
However, Schwarber being limited to the DH role actually favors the Cubs' chances of signing him, which MLB insider Jon Heyman alluded to during a November 6 appearance on Marquee Sports Network's Cubs Weekly Podcast.
"Do [the Cubs] want to lock up with a DH? The market is somewhat limited. Even though [Schwarber] had an unbelievable year, with over 50 home runs, there are gonna be certain teams that aren't gonna want to lock up, or can't lock up, a DH," Heyman said, per a YouTube video from Marquee Sports Network.
"The Dodgers have a pretty good DH, right? Ohtani. [The] Yankees have Stanton. So some big market teams are just not gonna be in that market for a DH. I don't think the Mets would be in the market for a DH," he added.
The Dodgers, Yankees, and Mets are the three biggest spenders in baseball right now. Therefore, with those three not needing a DH, the Cubs immediately top the market for someone in that spot.
And Schwarber would appear to be the perfect fit for them, if only because he doesn't fit many of the league's other top teams.
