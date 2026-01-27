Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade Idea Is an Absolute No-Brainer for the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason looking to build up their pitching staff, and they have done that with some free agency moves in the bullpen as well as trading for Edward Cabrera to add a controllable starter.

After getting their first taste of playoff success in some time, Chicago is hungry to make an even deeper run in 2026, and their aggressiveness this offseason shows belief that they can win right now.

The rotation is solid as things stand, but if the Cubs want to create the best in all of baseball, their dream trade target is, of course, Detroit Tigers repeat American League Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal. By all accounts, Detroit is understandably demanding a massive haul for the left-hander, but he is the best pitcher on the planet and could even make Chicago an instant World Series favorite.

A trade idea this week from Christopher Kline of FanSided, though, saw Skubal coming to the Windy City for an extremely reasonable return, and if the Tigers were interested, it would be a no-brainer for Jed Hoyer and the front office.

Cubs Acquire Skubal for four prospects in trade proposal

Kline's proposal saw Chicago trade four top-ten prospects, including RHP Jaxon Wiggins, OF Kevin Alcántara, 1B Jonathon Long, and RHP Brandon Birdsell, to Detroit in exchange for what could be just one year of Skubal.

Though four-for-one seems like a lot for a likely rental, he laid out a case why it could make sense for the Cubs, and why Hoyer would be willing to do it.

"Jed Hoyer paid the price to for one year of Kyle Tucker and never had any illusions about re-signing him," Kline wrote. "Skubal might cost even more in terms of overall trade value, but he'd put Chicago on a new level in the NL — and potentially on an affordable $19 million salary, if Detroit wins its arbitration hearing."

Parting with Wiggins would obviously sting, but if the other three were enough to sweeten the pot for the Tigers, Chicago has to pull the trigger here.

Cubs parting with Alcántara, Long and Birdsell would be worth it

Wiggins projects as a potential future ace and could make his debut as early as 2026, and Chicago has worked hard not to trade him away in negotiations for other starting pitchers this offseason and at the trade deadline in July.

Beyond him, though, Alcántara has not taken the next step despite the opportunity from the club, while Long may very well be blocked at first for the foreseeable future as Michael Busch has staked his claim. Birdsell, on the other hand, has a ton of work to do in order to become a big league contributor after season-ending elbow surgery in August.

It's not to say these are throwaway prospects by any means; each of the three could become stars in their own right. With that being said, the Cubs have a rare opportunity to win big right now, and a trade for Skubal puts them in a better position than they have been in a decade.

Should Detroit decide this return is fair, Chicago had better not think twice and bring in one of the most talented pitchers baseball has seen in a very long time.

