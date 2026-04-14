Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Gets Honest on Facing Cubs Again

The Chicago Cubs are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies this week, which for fans means a chance to see team legend Kyle Schwarber once again.

Despite the unceremonious way things ended between the Cubs and the 2016 World Series champion, and how that decision has proven to be the wrong one over the years, it doesn't sound like Schwarber harbors any ill will toward the organization.

Following the victory for the Phillies in the first game of the series on Monday in which Schwarber belted two home runs, he was asked whether or not it's still strange to play against Chicago, and it sounds like he has moved on while also having love for the Windy City.

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Schwarber clearly enjoyed his time with Cubs

"It's been long enough," Schwarber said with a chuckle when asked if it was still weird for him to face Chicago. "Obviously, I've had a lot of great memories there. It's where I started my career, won a World Series there..

"That's where it all started for me and I always say I was lucky enough to come up with a lot of great people in that organization who taught me how to be a big leaguer and taught me how to win and how to care about the right things...a lot of great memories and a great fanbase over there too, I have a lot of appreciation for them."

I asked Kyle Schwarber whether it’s still weird for him to face the Cubs. @OnPattison pic.twitter.com/kNBer1lz59 — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) April 14, 2026

Clearly, while Schwarber is happy in Philadelphia and loves playing there, he also loved his time in Wrigleyville and cherishes the memories he made playing for the Cubs.

As for Chicago, every passing year that goes by, the decision to part ways with Schwarber looks more and more like a mistake.

Cubs made mistake getting rid of Schwarber

Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber in 2017 | Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back in December of 2020, a day that now lives in infamy for Chicago, the team decided not to tender him a contract, essentially allowing him to become a free agent and land with the Phillies.

He was coming off a poor season, but it was in the Covid-shortened year and, in hindsight, was obviously a terrible decision. While the team wanted to cut payroll, they could have looked elsewhere besides a guy who is still one of the most feared power hitters in the game.

Now, Schwarber is just going to keep on making the Cubs pay for that choice, even if he doesn't have any hard feelings about it.