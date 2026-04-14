Cubs Already Turning to Unconventional Pitching Strategy Today

The Chicago Cubs have been dealing with a significant number of injuries to the pitching staff already, despite it being just a couple of weeks into the season, and it's leading to a less-than-ideal plan this week.

After dropping the opening game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies following a very rough outing for Javier Assad on Monday night, the picture does not get much prettier on Tuesday. As first reported following the loss by Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports, young left-hander Riley Martin will be starting tonight.

In all likelihood, this is in an opening role for Colin Rea to minimize his duels against the top of the powerful Philadelphia lineup, but it's not the most inspiring thing to see a bullpen game this early in the season.

Cubs forced into a bullpen game two weeks into the year

Chicago Cubs pitcher Riley Martin | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chicago, at this point, is already down Cade Horton for the year as well as Matthew Boyd until at least next week at the earliest, with Justin Steele hopeful to return at some point before the summer.

It doesn't take a mathematician to figure out that reinforcements are going to be needed with everything this team is already dealing with, and Martin is not a bad option, given that he has been solid in his limited opportunities so far.

Making his MLB debut this year, he has yet to allow a run or even walk a hitter across his three appearances and 3.1 innings, so if this could translate to a role for an inning or two starting the game, it could be a massive boost.

How long can the Cubs survive using bullpen openers?

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Martin's performance will be telling after Assad struggled so much on Monday night, and if things go poorly again, there will be a lot of fans who are pressing the panic button on the season despite how early it is.

If he establishes himself as a legitimate option to give the team a few solid innings before a long reliever like Rea or Ben Brown enters the game, perhaps this storm could have a real chance at being weathered.

Right now, though, fans are concerned and rightfully so. Chicago could use a win on Tuesday, and if they don't find a way to get it, the noise surrounding this Cubs team is going to get a whole lot louder in the very near future.