Why 10-Time Gold Glove Winner Could Be Cubs Perfect Trade Fit
One of the most intriguing stories during last MLB offseason was whether the St. Louis Cardinals were going to trade eight-time MLB All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado.
It was clear why the Cardinals wanted to trade Arenado. They were trying to begin a rebuilding phase, and keeping a 34-year-old player whose best days are behind him but still has two years and $42 million on his contract (as of this current offseason) makes all the sense in the world.
And given that Arenado is still a respectable offensive threat and remains one of baseball's best defensive players, they surely assumed they'd get a good return for him.
However, Arenado has a full no-trade clause in his contract. And last winter, he said he would only accept a trade to the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox, and the San Diego Padres.
The Cardinals' front office then tried to trade Arenado to the Astros, but he decided to turn it down, which was apparently owed to Arenado thinking the Astros' having traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs was a signal they weren't trying to win right now.
Fast forward a year, and the Cardinals had a disappointing 2025 season, and Arenado was mediocre on offense (he hit .237 with 12 home runs and a .666 OPS), which diminished his trade value.
Arenado has also come out and said that he thinks his time in St. Louis is done and that he would be more open to being traded this winter.
Could this create a path for the Chicago Cubs to pursue him?
Why a Cubs-Nolan Arenado Union Could Make Sense
Third base is arguably the Cubs' weakest infield position, with Matt Shaw slated as the starter heading into 2026. There's a good chance Chicago will target this position via trade and free agency, which is the first reason why they could pursue Arenado.
What's more, St. Louis clearly wants to offload Arenado's contract. If Chicago were willing to take that on, they wouldn't have to give too much away in terms of prospects. And there's no question that Arenado's veteran presence and leadership would be beneficial among the Cubs' young roster.
MORE: Reason Why Cubs' Shohei Ohtani Free Agency Pursuit Failed Finally Revealed
While Arenado has regressed on offense, he can still rebound and be an average MLB hitter next season, and his defense remains world-class. Not to mention that Cubs fans would love poaching one of the Cardinals' top players.
All of this is to say that the Cubs' front office should at least consider inquiring about a trade for Arenado this winter.
