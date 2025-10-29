Why 10-Time Gold Glove Winner Could Be Cubs Perfect Trade Fit

Nolan Arenado’s time in St. Louis 2021–2025:

-.266 AVG, 116 HR, 421 RBI, 710 hits

-3 All-Star selections

-2 Platinum Gloves

-Led the NL in WAR in 2022



He leaves as one of the best defenders ever to wear the Birds on the Bat. pic.twitter.com/4Ge88iZDTU