Luis-Martinez Gomez Emerging As Cubs’ Best Arizona Fall League Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs prospects playing for the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League are looking up at most of the league after 17 games.
The Solar Sox are 7-10, which is the second-worst record in the league ahead of Glendale (4-12). Scottsdale is at the top of the standings at 12-5, followed by Surprise (10-6), Peoria (9-8) and Salt River (8-9).
Pitcher Luis-Martinez Gomez is rising to the top of the Cubs pitching prospects that are out in Arizona. He’s building on a brilliant 2025 in the minor leagues, during which he went 4-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 37 games of relief. He had six holds and two saves in four chances. He had 68 strikeouts and 34 walks in 55.1 innings. Batters hit .211 against him as he ended the season at High-A South Bend.
Chicago Cubs Prospects at AFL
Here is a look at how every Chicago Cubs prospect at the Arizona Fall League has fared through Oct. 27
Owen Ayers, C: Ayers is the best hitter on the Mesa Solar Sox. In 12 games he’s slashed .425/.589/.675 with a 1.264 OPS. He’s one of two Solar Sox with a 1.000 OPS or better. He has hit two home runs, 11 RBI along with four doubles. He’s shown great discipline at the plate, with 15 walks against seven strikeouts.
Cole Mathis, 1B/3B: Mathis is right behind Ayers in the hitting department. He’s played in 10 games and has slashed .364/.463/.545 with a 1.008 OPS. Like Ayers, he’s hit two home runs but has more RBI (14). He’s drawn seven walks against eight strikeouts.
Ed Howard, SS: Howard’s bat has responded a bit three weeks into the AFL. In eight games he’s slashed .174/.321/.174 with no home runs and no RBI. The former first-round pick isn’t gaining the momentum the Cubs were hoping for.
Logan Poteet, C: Poteet had only played in three games so far in AFL action, mostly as a designated hitter. He has two hits in 10 at-bats, which includes a pair of RBI.
Luis Martinez-Gomez, RHP: He’s emerged as the Cubs’ best pitcher in the AFL so far. In four games, all in relief, he has a 2.08 ERA. He’s given up one run in 4.1 innings, with eight strikeouts and two walks. Batters are hitting .133 against him.
Koen Moreno, RHP: Moreno is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three games (two starts) and has struck out 13 and walked five in 10 innings. He has allowed five earned runs and nine hits, along with a home run.
Mathew Peters, RHP: Peters has pitched in five games, all in relief, but has an ERA of 16.20. He’s pitched five innings, but he’s given up nine earned runs and eight hits. He’s walked nine and struck out one.
JP Wheat, RHP: Wheat is 0-1 with a 27.00 ERA in three games, all in relief. He’s allowed nine earned runs in three innings, walked nine and struck out two.
The Solar Sox continue action on Wednesday with a trip to Glendale. The rest of the week includes a road trip to Salt River on Thursday, a trip to Surprise on Friday, a home game against Glendale on Saturday and a home game with Salt River on Sunday.
