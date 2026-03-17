Wild Trade Idea Links Cubs to Yankees Slugger Amid Suzuki Injury Concern

The Chicago Cubs are waiting for what could be some brutal injury news when it comes to their star outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who suffered a knee issue during the World Baseball Classic for Team Japan over the weekend.

As Chicago braces for a potential absence of one of its most important hitters from last season, the question on everyone's mind is who ends up filling the role. In all likelihood, youngster Matt Shaw is in line after losing his third base job and having a nice spring with the bat.

But what if the Cubs wanted to make an external addition?

Seiya Suzuki | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

At this late stage of the offseason, it may not be all that likely, but that doesn't stop the ideas from rolling in nonetheless. In a recent FanSided article, Mark Powell proposed that Chicago could make a move for embattled New York Yankees former top prospect Jasson Domínguez in exchange for prospects Josiah Hartshorn and Brandon Birdsell.

Cubs proposed trade with Yankees for Jasson Domínguez

"Dominguez was once one of the most exciting prospects in the Yankees system, but has since proven he cannot be relied upon defensively," Powell wrote. "Sure, Dominguez can put on a show in batting practice, but if his limited time in the major leagues is to be taken at its worth, then he's a league-average hitter. Still, there is value in a league-average starting corner outfielder under team control for the foreseeable future."

New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Domínguez | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The return of two top-20 prospects in the organization is not small, but Hartshorn is at least three or four years away from being a regular contributor, while Birdsell is coming off season-ending surgery last year.

As for Domínguez, it's been a bit of a roller coaster in his career so far, but if his bat ever did come along the way it was supposed to, he could serve as a Suzuki replacement not just this year, but beyond as Suzuki prepares to hit free agency.

Domínguez could contribute to Cubs for a long time

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The first full season for Domínguez at the big league level had some positives and some negatives, but overall, the bat is still intriguing. Slashing .257/.331/.388 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI in 123 games played for a 0.5 bWAR, he is still just 23 years old and was far from a liability at the plate.

Chances are, New York would not be willing to trade him while his perceived value is so low, but if they are indeed already prepared to move on, Chicago certainly becomes an interesting potential fit for Domínguez.

As fans await the update on Suzuki, perhaps a trade could come together between the two iconic franchises.