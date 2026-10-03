Prospects That Should Immediately Be on the Cubs’ 2027 Radar

The Chicago Cubs are in transition.

The team that made the playoffs this season likely won't be around much longer. Jed Hoyer said that he expects this Cubs team to look very different at the start of next season. With many holes to fill and money to spend, the focus will be on the pitching. That being said, will any prospects in the Cubs’ farm system be able to make an immediate impact?

According to numerous outlets, the farm system is widely regarded as a lower-tier, bottom-dwelling system. Each major outlet ranked the system below No. 20, so the Cubs need an immense injection of young talent. However, even with a low-tier farm system, the Cubs have some prospects who can join the majors soon and make an immediate impact.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three that fit the bill.

Top Cubs Prospects to Watch for 2027

South Bend infielder Josiah Hartshorn warms up before a Minor League Baseball game between the South Bend Cubs and the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Four Winds Field on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Josiah Hartshorn: OF/1B

Let’s start with the most obvious one: Josiah Hartshorn.

The 19-year-old shot up the top prospect list this season. With the graduation and trades of several top prospects, Hartshorn has made himself the clear favorite to be the guy who graduates next season. The best part about him is that he is capable of playing multiple positions. He can suit up both in the outfield and at first base. He made multiple jumps this season and finished the year with the Double-A squad.

Josiah Hartshorn not only led the Cubs’ system with his 112 RBI, he was the only prospect in the organization to reach the 100+ RBI mark this season. 85 of those RBIs came in 83 games at Hi-A.



He had great control over his swing-and-miss while in Hi-A. He walked at a near 15%… https://t.co/mc3RoqFoww pic.twitter.com/byvoxIDL8u — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) October 3, 2026

With his upward trajectory rising quickly, fans wonder where the Cubs will play him. Michael Busch is the starter at first base, so Hartshorn would likely be seen as a utility guy right away. He can play both corner outfield spots and gives the Cubs a left-handed option coming off the bench. Expect his long-term role to be a corner outfielder, though. Myles Bailey, the Cubs' No. 8 prospect, who’s also attending the Arizona fall league, could be expected to take over at first base in the years to come.

2. Ethan Conrad: OF

Ethan Conrad was the Cubs' first round pick in 2025. He has missed time due to injuries, but it hasn't affected his play. He returned and went on a complete tear, earning a promotion. He probably would have made it to Double-A if not for the injuries.

Ethan Conrad is one of the fastest rising prospects in baseball.



Since August 4th, he’s slashing .400/.415/.725 with a 1.140 OPS.



In that stretch:

40 AB | 16 H | 2 HR | 13 RBI | 7 XBH#Cubs farm system is very intriguing with the talent they have.

pic.twitter.com/QtEZb0O299 — Wrigley Pipeline (@WrigleyPipeline) August 14, 2026

The guy is versatile and obliterated the baseball. He’s a huge bright spot in this depleted farm system. To be sure, he’s not a particularly talented defensive outfielder, but he can make an immediate impact with his bat, similar to Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber rose through the farm system and made the jump from Double-A to the Majors. Can Conrad do the same? I think it’s possible, as long as he stays healthy. Those final two months of the season showed Cubs fans what he can do. If he comes into Spring Training next year healthy, there is no telling how his 2027 season could go.

Conrad's spot in the majors could depend on which positional players the Cubs bring back. If both Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki do not return and the Cubs focus all of their spending on pitching, Conrad could be a name to keep an eye on.

3. Cade Townsend: RHP

Will the 2026 first-round pick make the opening day roster? There’s no way that it’s going to happen. Pitching takes time and development, and it hasn’t worked in the Cubs' favor over the last few years. Outside of Cade Horton, the Cubs have had terrible luck with developing homegrown pitching. Whether it’s through the draft or international free agency.

An update to my article from last offseason — Cubs WAR produced by IFA-signed and developed arms since 2014:



Javier Assad: 6.2 WAR

Adbert Alzolay: 2.1

Felix Peña: 0.0

Gerardo Concepcion: 0.0

Brailyn Marquez: -0.2

Jen-Ho Tseng: -0.4

Manny Rodriguez: -0.6https://t.co/k452YYu6fg https://t.co/AEOgzFFUWk — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) October 3, 2026

Still, don’t be surprised if Cade Townsend makes huge strides and fights for the Majors in 2027. He has the potential to do what Cade Horton did: Fly up quickly through the farm system and slowly work his way from bullpen arm to starter.

Townsend will be a big part of the Cubs' future rotation, but his best chance to make the team and make an impact in 2027 is starting in the bullpen. If injuries plague the Cubs like they did when Horton was called up, would anyone be shocked if Townsend gets the call? He is ranked as the No. 4 prospect, so the potential is clearly there.

With their 2026 first-round pick, the Chicago Cubs are drafting RHP Cade Townsend out of Ole Miss.



2026:

64.0 IP | 3.94 ERA | 1.20 WHIP

31.9% K% | 8.0% BB% | .220 BAA



He features a filthy arsenal, led by a mid-90s riding fastball and a hammer curveball. Great pick. pic.twitter.com/WVSvqLYKS6 — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) July 11, 2026

Townsend is the start of what the Cubs hope will be a revamp of the pitching structure. If they can turn around the system and start churning out arms, expect Townsend to be the first of many arms to impact the Cubs for many years to come.

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