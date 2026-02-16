Cubs' 2025 First-Round Pick Faces Trevor Bauer in Live At-Bats

Although the Chicago Cubs’ farm system isn’t as strong in 2026 as it was in recent seasons, there's a good reason for that.

Two seasons ago, Pete Crow-Armstrong moved on from the minor leagues, while Matt Shaw and Cade Horton moved up to the big leagues last year.

Not to mention, Chicago has used their prospects in order to improve their big league roster via trade, sending Owen Caissie to the Miami Marlins to acquire Edward Cabrera and previously sending two prospects (including Zyhir Hope) to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Michael Busch.

Reason for optimism begins with Ethan Conrad

That said, there’s still reason to believe in the Cubs’ recent draft class. With their first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Chicago selected Ethan Conrad, a left-handed hitting outfielder/first baseman out of Wake Forest.

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Conrad was expected to be a top-10 pick, but fell down in the draft due to a season-ending shoulder injury which required surgery. That allowed the Cubs to scoop him up 17th overall, an outcome the Cubs were thrilled about.



Chicago's Vice President of Scouting, Dan Kantrovitz, was certainly excited, saying: “We feel like he’s a potentially dynamic talent. There’s an increasing slug component there. I think he’s somebody that can turn a double into a triple with his speed. And I think he’s somebody that is going to be able to put pressure on a defense in a number of different ways.”

As for non-partial experts, Jim Callis of MLB.com also seemed optimistic about the selection.

“He’s one of the more well-rounded players in the college class. He can get aggressive at the plate but makes a lot of contact. He could be an above-average hitter for average and power if it all comes together and a chance to play center field.”

That contact and aggression was put on display recently by Conrad in an unlikely showcase. Conrad was seen on YouTube facing former National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer.

Trevor Bauer | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

In the video, Conrad went 4-for-14 with two singles, two doubles and five strikeouts. Although they were in a batting cage, balls and strikes as well as fielders were simulated with Trackman.

Now five years removed from his last MLB season, Bauer’s stuff isn’t as strong as it once was. However, Bauer has still played professional baseball as recently as 2025 with the Yokohama Baystars.

MORE: Cubs Fans are Being Shut Out of TV and Radio Coverage for the Majority of Spring Training

The 35-year-old reached up to 91.9 miles per hour against Conrad, hovering around the range of Shota Imanaga’s fastball.

Either way, despite striking out against the 10-year MLB veteran, Conrad’s performance and .285 batting average should be an encouraging sign of what’s to come for Cubs fans.

Furthermore, the experience gained by Conrad will certainly aid him throughout his career. Especially considering not many other recent draft picks have access to train with former Cy Young Award winners.

As the Cubs gear up for another playoff run in 2026, all eyes will be on Conrad and his development through the minor leagues.

