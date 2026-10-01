The Biggest Fix the Cubs Need to Make After An Ugly 2026 Ending

The Chicago Cubs' inability to lock in home-field advantage came at a cost. With a raucous San Diego crowd behind them, the Padres dominated the Cubs for a swift two-game Wild Card Series win. Craig Counsell's team managed a mere one run over the two games.

The Cubs had multiple chances to put themselves in a better position to win that series. During the regular season, the Cubs were on multiple hot streaks and led the division. However, there were also long losing streaks. That especially played a huge part in their plans to take the division, and it sure didn’t help that they went 2-5 in their final two matchups against the Milwaukee Brewers.

There was much blame to go around. Everyone struggled in the postseason, even Pete Crow-Armstrong. The man had a 40-40 season, yet it was not enough to get them to the promised land. Many questions need answering, and many holes need addressing. But there is a painfully obvious problem that should be at the front of Hoyer's mind.

The biggest issue the Cubs faced this season – and that can't be avoided this off-season – is the bullpen.

Cubs' Bullpen Plays Huge Part in Downfall

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia (48) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs' bullpen proved to be their Achilles heel time and again. In every other category, the Cubs essentially dominated. On offense, they were No. 3 in run differential, No. 1 in runs per game, No. 6 in batting average, No. 3 in home runs per game, and they led the league in total number of plate appearances and runs per game.

Overall, it was a stellar year offensively, and the defense also ranked first in numerous defensive categories! The bullpen, however, was far less productive and efficient. They had too many blown saves, gave up too many runs, and cost the Cubs numerous outings. To be clear, their relievers' 3.90 ERA sat in the middle of the pack when compared to the competition. But rarely is that good enough come playoff time.

Hoyer has shown in recent years that he will spend money when needed. Look no further than the Alex Bregman contract. That was a massive signing and upgrade for the organization that undoubtedly paid off in the second half.



Nevertheless, since Hoyer became team president in 2020, the Cubs haven't acquired many big names to help the bullpen. Now, does having money and spending it guarantee it will solve your problems? No. Look at the Hunter Harvey signing at $6.0 million, or Phil Maton inking his two-year, $14.5 million deal.

However, there is still no denying that the Cubs need to upgrade their bullpen significantly to make a deep run next year. As Hoyer has said before, you can never have enough pitching! The Cubs even started sticking to that process by focusing on arms in the 2026 draft. With the farm system slowly adding pitchers, it’s now up to the front office to add to the Major League level, as well. This is a Cubs team in win-now mode.

Use the young arms from your farm system as your development and depth options in case of injury. Meanwhile, add to the Major League roster in free agency. It's that simple. This needs to be one of the Cubs' top priorities in the coming months. If they have plans to make the playoffs again and make a convincing run – and they almost surely do – it all starts with the bullpen. Just look at what it did for the Padres!

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