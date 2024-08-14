Inside The Cubs

Did Machine Gun Kelly Have One of the Worst First Pitches Ever Against Cubs?

There have been a lot of memorable ceremonial first pitches Machine Gun Kelly's against the Chicago Cubs may take the cake.

Kade Kistner

There are a lot of memorable ceremonial first pitches in MLB history. Especially when it comes to celebrities and wanting to do it "their way."

Machine Gun Kelly followed in others' footsteps on Tuesday evening when he was given the nod to fire the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs.

Instead of attempting to fire it down the middle to the Guardian's mascot Onion, he proceeded to run off the mound and throw it into the crowd.

Maybe this is the old grumpy baseball fan in me but ceremonial first pitches are supposed to be... well ceremonial. And special. They usually represent something more significant than the team or person itself.

And because of that it's okay to bounce the ball once or twice before reaching the catcher or even missing the batter's box as a whole. But to willfully just chunk the ball into the stands is a waste of time.

Perhaps it was all choreographed and that was what was expected. Perhaps that's just how they do things in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the end, it is all up to interpretation on whether or not you think this ceremonial first pitch was acceptable. I think I will stick with the celebrities making a fool out of themselves (on accident) or a community leader getting a once in a lifetime nod to soak in special recognition in front of their favorite team and city.

As for Machine Gun Kelly, I think I will leave that ball right where it landed: in the stands.

