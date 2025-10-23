3 Moves D-backs Absolutely Have to Make This Offseason
The Arizona Diamondbacks have entered a very critical offseason for the future of the team's ability to contend.
2025 was a tale of intense adversity. The D-backs lost an inordinate amount of top-tier contributing players to injury, and yet, they still managed to stay relevant in the playoff chase down the stretch.
As the 2026 offseason begins, Arizona will have numerous gaps to fill in their roster as they await the return of some of their injured members.
Here are three critical moves the D-backs absolutely have to make this offseason:
1: D-backs Must Make Trade for Starting Pitcher
The Diamondbacks have gone the route of spending big free agent money on veteran starting pitchers multiple times over the past several seasons. Not one has gone according to plan.
Arizona will, most likely, see the departure of Zac Gallen in free agency, and won't get Corbin Burnes back until at least the All-Star Break.
With the payroll limited this offseason, GM Mike Hazen has noted the likely need to dip into the trade market in order to obtain a bona fide starting pitcher. Arizona needs to take advantage and be willing to spend the prospect capital needed to land a reliable rotation member.
2: Diamondbacks Must Add True Closer
The closer-by-committee approach has not worked, point blank. One can argue Arizona's bullpen injuries forced that approach, and that is valid, but it's time for Hazen to go find a proven, legitimate ninth-inning arm.
A trade in this area also seems more likely than signing a free agent, but there still may be some room in the payroll to add relief help.
The D-backs need more than one leverage reliever as they await the return of A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez, but one of said relief additions needs to be a true closer option. Arizona's bullpen is in much better shape with a defined ninth-inning arm.
Yes, the cost will be high, but of all the investments (whether in terms of trade assets or finances) to make, the ninth inning should be high on that priority list, if not No. 1.
3: Diamondbacks Must Re-Sign C James McCann
The impact backup catcher James McCann had on this young D-backs roster and its pitching staff was notable, almost immediately.
Both Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo frequently praised the veteran experience of McCann and the calming presence he had on Arizona's struggling pitching staff. The gap in pitch-calling and overall pitcher performance was a distinct positive for Arizona.
McCann was an emergency signing, spurred by injured ace Corbin Burnes, but quickly became an instrumental member of both the D-backs' roster and clubhouse.
A pending free agent, McCann may cost a little bit more to re-sign than he did in-season, but it would be worth it to maintain stability and go into 2026 with a solid backup catcher option.
