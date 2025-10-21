Why Trade for Brewers All-Star Could Make Sense for D-backs
The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to have to address their starting rotation in a serious manner this offseason. GM Mike Hazen has already acknowledged that fact.
Regardless of whether or not the D-backs opt to try and bring back arms like Merrill Kelly or Zac Gallen, they'll still need one or two legitimate starting arms to tide them over until Corbin Burnes returns from Tommy John Surgery.
One such name on the trade market is another former Brewer ace — right-hander Freddy Peralta.
Milwaukee is expected to shop Peralta to some degree. Whether or not they are dead set on trading the 29-year-old remains to be seen.
"In this case, as the winter unfolds, the Brewers are expected to at least field offers for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, according to people familiar with the situation who requested anonymity in order to speak freely," wrote The Athletic's Andy McCullough.
Peralta isn't exactly a perfect fit, but there is reason to consider swinging a trade for the two-time All-Star, even if he is a free agent after the 2026 season.
Why Arizona Diamondbacks Should Consider Freddy Peralta Trade
Peralta, after the departure of Burnes following the 2023 season, took on the ace role atop the Brewers' excellent rotation, and the results have been, at worst, sturdy.
Peralta has been durable and relatively consistent, making 30-plus starts in each of the past three seasons — surpassing 165 innings in all three. Over those three seasons, he posted a 3.40 ERA and 3.88 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching).
2025 was actually his best career season in terms of raw run-prevention results. He put forward a 2.70 ERA over 176.2 innings while striking out an impressive 204 batters.
Although pitcher wins are no longer the best measure of true pitching ability, he also led the National League in wins with a 17-6 record. Ryne Nelson would like a word.
Peralta has been a consistent strikeout arm, with a K/9 rate north of 10.00 in all but one of his major league seasons.
His fastball-heavy arsenal reaches the upper-mid-90s, inducing whiffs and chases at a high rate, but also limiting hard contact for the most part. He posted a 97th-percentile +26 Pitching Run Value, per Statcast.
Considering Peralta is, technically, a one-year rental, the price for a near-ace-level starter might be slightly more palatable than what a controllable arm might command.
That doesn't mean the cost would be insignificant, of course. But, as this site maintains, serious investments must be made to the pitching staff, both in the rotation and bullpen.
With that said, there would be some downsides to a trade of this nature.
Downsides to Potential Diamondbacks Trade for Peralta
For one, there's no guarantee the Brewers are dying to trade Peralta. For two, the cost would still be somewhat high, and Peralta is entering his age-30 season — his ninth MLB season.
With that out of the way, there are some downsides to Peralta's game in terms of fit. While the right-hander is very effective as a whole, he's not the most efficient arm.
Over his past three (very successful) seasons, he's averaged just over 5.1 innings per start — not a terrible number, but not to a level that matches his ace-like ERA. The averaged 5.5 IP per start as a team, second best in MLB.
Peralta averaged 17.47 pitches per inning in 2025 — second to last among qualified MLB arms. That led to a BB/9 rate of 3.36, or a below-average 9.1% walk rate.
Additionally, Peralta's peripherals suggest some batted ball luck, as well as a level of benefit from the excellent Milwaukee defense behind him.
His FIP and expected ERA (xERA) have been higher than his raw ERA in back-to-back seasons, and his BABIP (Batting Average on Balls in Play) was a favorable .243 this past season.
With all that said, Peralta would still immediately rival Nelson for the most effective arm in Arizona's rotation. The downsides are simply part of examining trade or free agent targets.
The D-backs would ultimately — barring an injury — have a better rotation for bringing Peralta to the desert.