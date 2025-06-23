Bullpen Stands Tall: Takeaways from D-backs' Series Win Over Rockies
With a chance to stack up wins against some of the worst teams in baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks took care of business. They took two of three against the Colorado Rockies to get back above .500.
Even though the Rockies have the worst record in baseball, it's a tough ballpark to sweep a series in. However, there are some big positives to take from the series as a whole that could translate into future success.
Here are the three main takeaways from the Diamondbacks' series win over the Rockies:
1: Arizona Diamondbacks' Much Maligned Bullpen Stands Tall
The Diamondbacks' bullpen has been much-maligned in the 2025 season, and much of the criticism is deserved. At the same time, it's equally important to praise them when they do well.
Arizona's relievers combined to allow just one run in 11 innings. What worked was not only their ability to miss bats, but also limiting walks to prevent the potential for big innings. They struck out 15 and walked only one.
In the series opener, they inherited an 11-7 lead after a short start from Zac Gallen. Juan Morillo, Kevin Ginkel, and Jalen Beeks each pitched a scoreless inning.
The Rockies scratched just one run in the eighth off Kyle Backhus, as a result of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. losing a line drive in the lights. One underrated aspect of that play was Tim Tawa backing up Gurriel, preventing the Rockies from further capitalizing. Backhus limited the damage to just a sacrifice fly.
In the middle game, the bullpen had to navigate a tight lead. It wasn't easy, as they had to start by escaping a tough jam in the seventh. Merrill Kelly surrendered a double and a walk to open the inning before getting lifted.
Ryan Thompson escaped the jam with a well-timed pickoff, a lazy fly ball to center, and a strikeout. Beeks then retired the Rockies' top three hitters in the eighth on three fly ball outs in just seven pitches. Shelby Miller gave up a bunt single, but then unleashed an avalanche of 96-97 MPH fastballs at the top of the zone to blow away the final three hitters he faced.
It only took 39 pitches to get nine outs on nine hitters. That's the type of night the Diamondbacks need to see more out of the back end of their bullpen.
In the series finale, the game was close and the offense was hoping to bounce back against the Rockies' struggling bullpen. While the comeback bid never got off the ground, with only two at-bats with the tying run at the plate in the final three innings, the bullpen gave them a chance.
Kevin Ginkel completed his second scoreless outing of the series, needing just 10 pitches to record a strikeout and a pair of ground balls. Tayler Scott punched out two in two innings, with the lone baserunner coming from a walk to Ryan Ritter in the seventh.
This is the type of series this unit needs to gain confidence, which hopefully leads to better results. They'll face tougher lineups moving forward, but you have to start somewhere.
2: Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Makes All-Star Push
What happens when you put a red-hot slugger in a ballpark that rewards his approach? Eugenio Suárez answered that question, going 7-for-13 with a double and three home runs. That included his 300th career home run, which he hit in the series opener.
In his last four games, he's totaled 10 hits, four home runs, and driven in nine. His season slash line has improved to .251/.321/.569 with 25 home runs, 67 RBI, and a 140 wRC+. Only the Padres' Manny Machado has a higher wRC+ among National League starting third basemen.
On the All-Star balloting, Suárez ranks third behind Machado and the Dodgers' Max Muncy. As of the first update, he trails Muncy by roughly 125,000 votes. If Suárez jumps into second place at the end of the first phase of the vote, he'll go up head-to-head against Machado.
While he's not likely to unseat the Padres' third baseman for the starting role, a push to second place would improve the chances he gets named as a reserve.
3: Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Turns in Another Clunker
The only real negative from the pitching side was the big innings. Zac Gallen allowed six runs in the fourth inning of the series opener and Brandon Pfaadt gave up four in the fifth inning of the finale. In the case of both starters, that one big inning completely undermined their start.
Gallen ultimately surrendered seven runs on 10 hits, with seven of those hits coming in the fourth. Everything he threw in the strike zone got hammered, whether it was his fastball, curveball, or changeup. Of the nine balls put into play in the inning, seven were hard-hit (exit velocity of at least 95.0 MPH).
A 6-1 lead turned into a 7-6 deficit, one that the offense was easily able to overcome. They scored eight unanswered runs to put the game out of reach.
Ignoring the game's result, it was a continuation of what had troubled Gallen much of 2025. His chase rate has cratered, dropping down to just 26.4%. That's forced him to either give in and challenge hitters or risk walking them if he doesn't.
Gallen's best chase and whiff pitch, his knucklecurve, has been hammered when he's thrown it in the strike zone. He's thrown it in the zone 41.5% of the time, and it's yielding a .362 average and .745 slugging percentage.
The combination of the inability to miss bats up in the zone with the four-seamer, plus the curveball troubles, has put Gallen in a tough position. He'll have to change up his method of attacking hitters in order to remain an effective starter. Otherwise, he'll be staring at just short-term contracts when he finally reaches free agency in November.