Pfaadt Falls Short of Bounce-Back In D-backs' Loss to Rockies
Arizona Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt appeared to be on his way to a bounce-back outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. That would not be the case, as Arizona went on to drop the series finale by a score of 4-2.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Stumbles Late
Pfaadt displayed solid command of his arsenal to begin the contest. After a leadoff single, he settled down to strand that runner and retire 10 straight. Pfaadt was picking up both soft contact and swing-and-miss, two things a pitcher cannot live without in the hitter's paradise that is Coors Field.
He completed five innings and allowed four runs on six hits. He only walked one and punched out seven, but surrendered the big blow in the fifth inning.
On the day, Pfaadt forced 13 whiffs — eight of which came on his four-seam fastball. He looked poised and in control through four innings, even managing to work around his own throwing error that put the speedy Jordan Beck on second base with one out in the fourth.
"It was as good a stuff as I've seen in about five or six starts," manager Torey Lovullo told Dbacks.TV's Todd Walsh postgame. "I felt very comfortable with all of his pitches.
"He was challenging the zone with his fastball, he was locating with his fastball, he had some really good changeups to left-handed hitters. The sweeper was in play, so it was a very complete effort," Lovullo said.
But, as has been often the case, a fifth-inning meltdown by the right-hander wasted the 2-0 lead Arizona's offense had given him. He allowed three straight singles to open the frame. While the contact wasn't particularly blazing, it began to add up.
Then with two outs and the lead down to 2-1, a poorly-located changeup allowed outfielder Mickey Moniak to crush a three-run blast to right field, turning the game on its head and turning what had been a needed bounce-back start into another loss on Pfaadt's record. He is now 8-5.
"He just made a mistake to a hitter that possibly was looking for it, and a three-run home run is the difference in the game today," Lovullo said.
Pfaadt's bullpen performed admirably, as right-hander Kevin Ginkel threw a much-needed 1-2-3 inning. Tayler Scott delivered two quality innings with a pair of strikeouts to keep the rest of the bullpen rested.
Diamondbacks' Offense Sputters vs Rockies
After scoring 19 runs between games one and two, the D-backs' undermanned lineup only mustered two runs on five base hits. With Corbin Carroll scheduled to get an MRI on his injured hand, and a necessary scheduled off-day for Ketel Marte, Arizona's powerful lineup showed signs of handicap.
Almost the entirety of the D-backs' production came from the 4-5-6 hitters. Josh Naylor was 1-for-3 with a walk, extending his hit streak to 11 games. Eugenio Suárez hit a second-inning double, and Randal Grichuk was 2-for-3 with a double, knocking in both of Arizona's runs in his former home ballpark.
Grichuk gave the D-backs a final chance in the ninth, doubling off closer Seth Halvorsen, but Marte's pinch-hit flyout ended the threat.