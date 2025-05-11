D-backs Get Statement Win Behind Corbin Burnes' Best Start of the Season
Following a heartbreaking loss to the Dodgers Friday night, the Diamondbacks needed a lift from their ace, Corbin Burnes. Burnes signed a $210 million deal in the offseason, but hadn't looked like the top of the rotation starter they thought they were getting.
While his 3.58 ERA was solid overall at first glance, the advanced metrics were leery of his actual skill this season. He entered this start with an xERA and FIP north of 5.00, due to an elevated walk and home run rate compared to his career averages. That didn't paint the picture of a top pitcher in the National League, but rather one that's getting lucky despite ugly peripherals.
That changed in a pivotal game against the Dodgers on Saturday night. He blanked the Dodgers for seven innings, as the Diamondbacks picked up an impressive 3-0 shutout win over their division rival. He was very efficient over those seven innings, needing just 91 pitches to get his 21 outs. That performance was more in line with what the team thought they were getting when they signed him.
"We won this game today by what he was able to do," said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. "He gave us a chance to get our footing and then score a couple scratch runs. And for us to shut that ball club out was really impressive."
Burnes had missed his previously scheduled start due to shoulder inflammation but he was able to check off all the boxes to make this start. With the extra time off between starts, the right-hander focused on getting right mechanically.
"We were able to kind of hone in on the mechanical stuff that we've been trying to do for the last month," Burnes told Arizona Diamondbacks on SI's Jack Sommers. "So it was good to kind of hammer that out and get back on track."
The extra rest and focus on mechanics were exactly what Burnes needed to regain his top form.
His stuff bounced back in this start, with the velocity up on all of his pitches compared to his 2025 season averages. His signature cutter averaged 94.9 MPH in this start, a full MPH higher than his 2025 season average of 93.9 and much closer to his 2024 average of 95.3. He landed the pitch in the zone, recording 10 called strikes and an in-zone rate of 64%.
Not only was his velocity up, but his command was sharper. He utilized his full arsenal to keep the Dodgers guessing at the plate. Burnes threw all five of his pitches at least 10 times each, getting at least two whiffs on each one. Of his five strikeouts on the night, each featured a different pitch. It showcased how effective he is when everything is clicking.
Having his turn skipped in the rotation, it was unclear how deep the Diamondbacks would be willing to go in terms of pitch count. After the game, manager Torey Lovullo revealed they had a cap of 85-95 pitches. With a tight pitch count, there's always the question of how deep he could go and if a long inning would throw a wrench in the team's game plan on the mound.
Burnes passed both those tests with flying colors. While he had a couple of innings where he threw more than 20 pitches, he had a five-pitch fifth inning that helped keep the total down. On a night where being economical with his pitch count was crucial for him to get deep in this start, those quick innings helped him become just the second pitcher to complete seven innings this season.
"For me, I know I can get the strikeouts when I need to, but when guys want to come out and swing at the first two pitches and get themselves out in five pitches, it makes my job easier to go deep in the game."
Burnes said that the fatigue that plagued him this season didn't resurface following this game. He was maintaining his top stuff deep into the outing, as his 91st and final pitch was a 96 MPH cutter just off the high-outside corner that grazed Austin Barnes' bat for a foul tip and his fifth strikeout on the night.
With the way Burnes was throwing, it wouldn't take many runs for the Diamondbacks to win the game. A night after both teams scored at will, runs were at a premium. Dustin May nearly matched Burnes pitch for pitch on the night, but Arizona scratched out a pair of runs to hand the Dodgers' right-hander a tough-luck loss.
Just one night after suffering arguably their worst loss of the season to date, they bounced back with a statement win. That shows the character of a team with postseason aspirations and could be the spark the Diamondbacks need to get out of their early-season funk and make a run at a postseason spot.
For them to make that run at the postseason, they will need more outings like this from Burnes moving forward. The Diamondbacks have seen encouraging signs with him, Zac Gallen, and Merrill Kelly. If they can get all three starters in top form, Arizona can compete with just about any team in the National League with similar aspirations.