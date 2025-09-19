Diamondbacks Face This Tough Offseason Dilemma
The Arizona Diamondbacks are still alive in the playoff race. It's been a remarkable turn since the Trade Deadline, but some questions still loom.
One of the most pressing matters Arizona will have to address when the season ends — whether they find their way in a Wild Card berth or not — is the state of the starting rotation.
A recent article by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly broke down each MLB team's biggest offseason decision. How the D-backs will fill out their rotation was his entry on Arizona.
Arizona Diamondbacks Must Fill Out Rotation in Offseason
"Entering the season, the Diamondbacks appeared to have a chance to have a special rotation. But it didn't pan out that way. Any hopes of a rebound season from Jordan Montgomery were dashed when he had Tommy John surgery in March," Kelly wrote.
"Corbin Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million deal to join the Snakes in the offseason, but the former NL Cy Young Award winner underwent Tommy John surgery in June.
"Zac Gallen was one of baseball's best pitchers between 2022 and 2024, but he has had a poor contract year, posting a 4.73 ERA over [31] starts. Gallen will become a free agent after this season, so it's unclear what his future with the team will be, unless he accepts the qualifying offer."
What the Diamondbacks do with Gallen is a tough decision by itself. It seems most likely, at this stage, Arizona will extend him the Qualfiying Offer, which could lead to a series of events that will ultimately help both the team and Gallen himself.
"Merrill Kelly had a 3.22 ERA over 22 starts, but then was traded to the Rangers. Eduardo Rodríguez has made 26 starts after an injury-plagued first season in Phoenix, but he has an unsightly [5.12] ERA. His four-year, $80 million deal increasingly feels like an albatross," Kelly continued.
"But Rodríguez will be under contract next year, as will Brandon Pfaadt. But with Burnes sure to miss at least the first half of the season, general manager Mike Hazen is going to have his work cut out for him filling out the rotation."
Both Gallen and Rodriguez have displayed a much different level of pitching lately. Rodriguez suffered another poor outing on Tuesday, but pitched three straight six-inning Quality Starts prior, with one earned run over his last 18.1 innings.
Gallen, meanwhile has pitched to a 2.68 ERA since the Deadline.
But that won't help the D-backs if it doesn't continue into 2026, or if Gallen departs in free agency. Burnes will be out until at least the All-Star Break, possibly longer, and Arizona was already rolling with an emergency fifth starter, in the form of Anthony DeSclafani and Nabil Crismatt.
Perhaps a reunion with Merrill Kelly could be worth pursuing, or perhaps someone steps up among their thin layer of minor league pitching.
But in all likelihood, Hazen will have to either spend big on a risky free agent or part with assets in a trade if Arizona wants to come out strong until Burnes makes his long-awaited return.