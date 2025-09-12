How Zac Gallen Being Top Free Agent Could Benefit Diamondbacks
It hasn't been the season Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen or his team would have hoped. But his recent hot streak has once again placed him among the most desirable pending free agents, and that may be best-case scenario for both Gallen and Arizona.
The former ace has pitched to an uncharacteristically poor 4.84 ERA over 30 starts (174.2 innings). He simply hasn't looked like himself for much of the season.
But Gallen put together a truly ace-like August, pitching to a 2.57 ERA over six starts. He began September with another scoreless outing before running into some trouble against the San Francisco Giants.
That stretch has put him back on the free agent map.
In a recent article by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, Gallen was ranked the 16th-most desirable free agent.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Still a Top Free Agent
"There is no question Gallen has cost himself a sizable chunk of money with his disappointing 2025 season, but he has taken steps toward rebuilding some value with a 2.83 ERA in 47.2 innings and six quality starts since the beginning of August," Reuter wrote.
Gallen may have fallen a bit due to his overall poor performance, but his pedigree of success and recent surge suggest he still possesses enough high-end qualities to earn a hefty contract.
That number may not be as high as had been speculated prior to the season's onset, but he'll still be a target for many teams barring further meltdowns to close out 2025.
But could his price tag and market rising actually benefit the D-backs? Potentially. Here's how:
How Zac Gallen's Market Could Help Diamondbacks
Gallen's hot stretch likely helped solidify Arizona's approach toward him this offseason. There's now little question (again, barring a complete breakdown as the season ends) that the D-backs will extend a Qualifying Offer to the righty.
A Qualifying Offer is a one-year deal, worth "the mean salary of MLB’s 125 highest-paid players." This season, it will most likely live in the $22-23 million range. A player can accept and play on a one-year contract with his current club or decline and test free agency.
If Gallen declines the offer and signs with another club, Arizona could be awarded with a compensatory Draft pick.
If his contract is worth $50 million or more in total (and it almost certainly would), the Draft pick would fall in Competitive Balance Round A, which is essentially an extension of the first round.
Considering Gallen is a client of the notorious Scott Boras, negotiating a return deal would have most likely been a lengthy and expensive process, even if Gallen's results continued to trend in a negative direction.
So the righty's market widening is good for all parties. Gallen's future paycheck will benefit, and the Diamondbacks will have an opportunity to either retain their former ace on a relatively affordable one-year deal, or receive essentially a first-round pick should he choose to depart.
It is, of course, not out of the question that Gallen would re-sign with the D-backs. Arizona is his home, and the organization clearly appreciates what he's done for them over the years.
But considering right-hander Aaron Nola — who had somewhat similar numbers to Gallen and was around the same age — received a seven-year deal worth $172 million (around $24.5 per year), the likelihood of Gallen and Boras looking for a number of equal or higher value is somewhat high.
It's unlikely Mike Hazen would be willing to spend that kind of long-term money for Gallen, especially considering Arizona is looking to reduce payroll ahead of 2026.
So ultimately, there are two likely outcomes. Both, in some way, benefit both Arizona and Gallen.
Gallen can accept the Qualifying Offer, and Arizona gets him on a low-risk median salary for one more year, offering him a chance to prove he can regain ace form and up his 2027 contract value even further.
Or, the righty can decline the QO, and the D-backs most likely get another first-round-adjacent Draft pick.