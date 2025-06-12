D-backs Overcome Adversity in Impressive Sweep Of Mariners
The Diamondbacks kept their season alive with an impressive sweep of the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field. The series showed the team's ability to overcome adversity, both on the scoreboard and in navigating tough injury news.
They now sit at 34-34 as they prepare for a showdown against the San Diego Padres. How they handle their division rival could determine their direction at the deadline.
Here are three key takeaways from their impressive series:
1: Diamondbacks Played Their Best Series of the Season
The Diamondbacks just about played a perfect series against the Mariners. The team was firing on all cylinders, with good starting pitching, timely hits, and solid relief work. The only hiccup came in the ninth inning of Monday's game, in which a 4-0 lead evaporated with two outs.
Arizona's starting pitching allowed just four runs in 18.1 innings. It was an impressive feat against a team that ranked seventh in wRC+ (109) entering the series. The defense ensured Seattle's top hitter, Cal Raleigh, would not make a large impact in the series. While they surrendered three home runs, they were all solo shots.
The Diamondbacks turned in their cleanest defensive game of the season in the second game of the series. They made several great plays to not only deny the Mariners of hits, but saved at least four runs on the scoreboard. While they ultimately won that game by seven, those plays were made early in the game before the offense blew it open.
On the other side, the Diamondbacks consistently built innings against Seattle's pitching. They collected 33 hits and drew 15 walks in 27 trips to the plate. They cashed in those opportunities with the long ball. Each of the three games featured either a three-run home run or a grand slam by an Arizona batter. In front of those three home runs was a walk by the previous batter.
Outside of a meltdown by Jeff Brigham, who failed to record the final out in four tries Monday, the bullpen was outstanding. Rookie right-hander Juan Morillo was the unsung hero of the pen in the series, recording six critical outs in two appearances. Shelby Miller and Jalen Beeks both recorded scoreless outings.
One outing that should not get overlooked due to the score was the nine-out save by Bryce Jarvis in the second game. While the offense had already put the game out of reach, his three solid innings ensured the back end of the bullpen would be available to close out the series finale.
2: Injuries Mount on the Pitching Staff
The last week has been a killer for the Diamondbacks' pitching staff on the injury front. The team has lost their top starting pitcher and their closer to UCL sprains in a matter of days. Corbin Burnes has already elected to undergo Tommy John surgery and Justin Martinez is getting second opinions.
In addition to their top arms, they've lost a couple of young, promising pitchers to injuries. Christian Montes De Oca (elbow inflammation) and Cristian Mena (teres major strain) are out for the foreseeable future.
With their pitching depth stretched thin, and more than a month away from the trade deadline, they simply have to rely on what they have now and hope for the best. If the pitching can replicate what they did in this series over the next six weeks, they'll be in a position to buy.
Between now and then, there will be some internal help on the way. Ryan Thompson has not allowed an earned run in his last seven appearances. A.J. Puk is expected back later this month and Andrew Saalfrank is already in Reno in less than a week after serving his year-long gambling suspension. A return to form for Kevin Ginkel would also serve as a huge lift.
3: Alek Thomas' Bat is Starting to Come Around
Alek Thomas had one of his best series of the season, going 6-for-12 at the plate with a double, home run, and five runs scored. He put his stamp on the series in the second game of the series, where he reached base and scored in all four trips to the plate.
While he's struggled for much of the season, his bat has perked up of late. In his last seven games, he's batting .385 (10-for-26) with two home runs. While he's drawn only one walk, he's punched out only three times in 27 plate appearances.
In that stretch, he's put 23 balls in play. There's still the ground ball issue, with 12 of his batted balls coming on the ground, but he's hitting the ball hard. He has 10 batted balls with an exit velocity of at least 100 MPH, recording seven hits.
It's important to note that 27 plate appearances will only account for 6% of Thomas' season. He'll need to show improved quality of contact for the next six weeks to cement himself as the primary center fielder down the stretch.
After the Mariners series, he's hitting .273 with a .712 OPS and 98 wRC+ in 189 plate appearances. His wRC+ is higher than the position average of 95. With his defense declining from where it was in 2022-2023, he'll need to provide more value with the bat.