These Five Diamondbacks Hitters are Hot to Open 2025
The Arizona Diamondbacks were MLB's top run-producing offense in 2024, and they appear to be on a similar course so far to open the 2025 season.
Already, Arizona has played to a 5-3 record, scored 51 runs and slugged 11 homers in their first eight games. There's plenty of power, and plenty of clutch situational hitting present.
It's been a team effort — though some have been more productive in the early goings than others. Below are five Diamondbacks hitters who are red-hot at the plate to open the season:
3B Eugenio Suárez
Suárez appears to be picking up right where he left off in 2024. Though he hasn't exactly been hitting for average, and the strikeout total has risen to eight against one walk, he's smashing the ball and punishing mistake pitches at a high rate.
Suárez leads Arizona in homers with five, was named the first NL Player of the Week for his heroics, and has knocked in 11 runs, leading the club once again. His eighth-inning grand slam against the New York Yankees propelled the D-backs to another comeback victory.
In fact, Suárez has only one hit that has not been a home run, a double. Regardless of the .214 batting average, he's smashing the baseball and coming up big in clutch moments once again.
1B/OF/DH Pavin Smith
Smith has only seen limited action so far this season, but it's been quality action. He's got a .313/.450/.500 slash with three doubles and a .950 OPS in just 20 plate appearances.
Smith figures to be the lefty half of a DH platoon, and fill in for starter Josh Naylor at first base, with an added ability to take outfield reps if needed. He enjoyed a breakout ending to his 2024 season, and appears to be hitting the ball hard and often already in 2025.
In the second game of the season, Smith went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
1B Josh Naylor
First baseman Josh Naylor might be struggling a bit defensively, but he's been exceptional at the plate to open his tenure with the Diamondbacks. He has yet to hit a homer, but he's delivered consistent, patient at-bats, and has exhibited excellent plate discipline.
He's hitting .310 over the course of 34 plate appearances, but has gotten on base to a .412 clip. He's walked five times and has two stolen bases, but he's only punched out twice in his first eight games. He has a hit in six of those eight games, and opened the year with six over the first series against Chicago.
Naylor has knocked in four runs, and has ripped three strong doubles. His contact has been excellent, and his approach has been well-rounded.
SS Geraldo Perdomo
Recently-extended shortstop Geraldo Perdomo isn't known as a slugger, but he's had some timely hits, as he so often does. Perdomo's professional, patient approach affords him a low strikeout rate, as he's punched out only twice in 33 plate appearances so far.
He's slashing an impressive .379/.375/.552 with a .927 OPS, and is tied with Suárez for the RBI lead.
Though home runs are a rare sight for the switch-hitter, he delivered his first right-handed homer of his career on Thursday — a grand slam to right field to bring the D-backs within two runs of the Yankees.
RF Corbin Carroll
Young star outfielder Corbin Carroll's 2025 immediately looks a bit better than his rough stretch to start 2024. He's hitting the ball hard and delivering big-time knocks.
He's hitting just .258, but sports an OBP of .378 due to four walks and two hit-by-pitches. He's slugging .613, and has a stellar .991 OPS. With that comes nine strikeouts.
But most notably, Carroll has three homers already, second only to Suárez's five. In 2024, Carroll didn't hit his third home run until May 7; it's taken him a mere eight games to begin 2025.
And two of those homers came in the same game, as he lasered a pair of fastballs out to right field against starter Jake Irvin on Friday's 6-4 win over the Nationals. Carroll knocked in three runs in a game Arizona won by two.
If Carroll is able to maintain success at the plate, it will go a long way for D-backs' offense, after Carroll slumped for much of 2024.