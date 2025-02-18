Report: Geraldo Perdomo Signs Contract Extension with Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is reported to have signed a contract extension with the team.
This was first reported on social media platform X by Mike Rodriguez, a former color analyst on the Chicago Cubs Spanish broadcast, and subsequently confirmed by both Hector Gomez and also Jeff Passan of ESPN, who released the terms. The D-backs have not yet confirmed this news.
The deal calls for four years, $45 million, beginning in 2026 with a club option, thus buying out up to three years of free agency through 2030 if the club exercises that option. In addition, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB, the club option would bring the deal to $57 million, and the deal includes escalators that could bring it to $72 million total.
Perdomo is entering his fifth season with the Diamondbacks since his first call-up in 2021. He begins 2025 with 3.015 years of service time and was arbitration-eligible for the first time this year. Prior to the extension, Perdomo would have been a free agent for the 2028 season.
In three short years Perdomo has established himself as the leader of the infield and Torey Lovullo's go-to guy on the diamond. He made the NL All-Star team as a 23 year old in just his second full season in 2023.
Perdomo suffered a knee injury early in 2024, which required surgery for a torn meniscus. He returned in June and managed to put up a 3.5 bWAR season in just 98 games. That came on the strength of +10 defensive runs saved and a league average batting line of .273/.344/.366, .718 OPS, or 101 wRC+ (100 = league average).
Perdomo finds ways to contribute both big and small. He manages to come through frequently when it matters most, as evidenced by his .285/.385/.423, .807 OPS with runners in scoring position. His ability to get on base from the ninth spot in the order often begins a rally for the D-backs.
Perdomo led the league in sacrifice hits in 2022 and 2023, and will do whatever it takes to extend an at-bat and run up the pitch count.
But it's his stabilizing presence most of all that Lovullo values most, and the front office has now rewarded their young star with security for life.