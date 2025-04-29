Fun with Diamondbacks On Pace Numbers Through 28 Games
Often times when discussing baseball statistics, one will here a phrase such as "he's on pace for 60 homers." This is a way for us to contextualize early season performance. It's not to say that on pace numbers are an accurate way to forecast future performance of course. But it can be fun to dream on certain numbers and contemplate "what if."
The Arizona Diamondbacks have played 28 games so far. 162 divided by 28 = 5.786. If we take that number and multiply it by the number in question, then we get an "on pace number" for the season. Below are some highlighted on pace statistics for various D-backs players.
The projected rest of season numbers, and season ending total as calculated by Fangraphs Depth Charts projections, are also shown. While these serve as a reality check, it in no way diminishes what has been accomplished to date by these hitters.
Eugenio Suarez Home Runs: 58
Suarez has 10 homers, a pace for 58. If he manages that he would surpass the franchise record of 57 set by Luis Gonzalez in 2001. Suarez is projected to hit 21 homers more through the end of the season for a total of 31.
Suarez just tied a major league record, becoming the 19th player in league history to hit four homers in a game. He won NL player of the week for the second time in the young season for his efforts.
Corbin Carroll Home Runs: 52
Corbin Carroll has nine home runs, and is on pace for 52 homers. His rest of season projection is 21 homers, and season ending total is 30. Since July 7 of last year, Carroll has 29 homers in 380 at-bats, or one every 13.1 at-bats. That is in fact a 50-homer pace if he keeps it up and continues to play every day.
Corbin Carroll: 463 Total bases
Carroll leads all of MLB at the moment in hits (37), Triples (4) and total bases (80). His pace of 463 total bases is astounding. In fact, if he were to maintain this pace, he would break the all time record set by none other than Babe Ruth, who had 457 total bases in 1921. There have been 30 major league seasons with 400 or more total bases, according to the Stathead tool from Sports Reference.
Carroll is on pace for 46 doubles and 23 triples, and 214 hits. Gonzalez holds the franchise record for doubles with 52 set in 2006 and hits with 206 in 1999. Carroll is tied with Tony Womack for the franchise record in triples with 14.
For the rest of season Carroll is projected to have 127 more hits, including 22 doubles and 10 triples to go along with his 21 projected homers. That would give him a final season total of 164 hits, 30 doubles, 14 triples, 30 homers, and 312 total bases. Gonzalez is the franchise leader with 419 total bases.
Geraldo Perdomo: 122 RBI and 122 Walks, and 35 stolen bases
The Diamondbacks shortstop has been having a breakout season so far at the plate. He has 21 RBI, 21 Walks, and six stolen bases. To put into context just how rare that combination of statistics would be, there have been only three seasons in MLB history where a batter has had over 120 Walks and RBI and over 30 stolen bases. Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell did it twice, in 1997 and 1999, and Barry Bonds did it once, in 1996.
Perdomo is projected to have 47 RBI, 57 walks, and 14 steals the rest of the way, which would give him a total of 68 RBI, 78 walks, and 20 stolen bases.
Pavin Smith: 52 Doubles
Smith has nine doubles on the year in only 69 at-bats. That's a pace to tie Gonzalez's franchise doubles record despite only having 69 at-bats, a pace for 399.
Smith also has 17 walks, which is a pace for 98. His rest of season projection calls for 15 doubles and 39 walks, which would give him 24 and 56 respectively through the end of the year.
Pitching
On the pitching side of things there are no record setting performances or pace taking place at the moment. But a few numbers are worth mentioning.
Brandon Pfaadt has 35.2 innings pitched. That not only leads the team, but is a pace for 206 innings. Pfaadt led the team last year with 181 innings.
Zac Gallen has 35 strikeouts, and is on pace for 203. While he has struggled with walks and command overall, if he can maintain that strikeout rate while lowering his walk rate, there is hope he can regain a semblence of his past self.
Jalen Beeks has thrown 16 innings out of the pen so far. That is a pace for 93 innings. Only long reliever Ryne Nelson is close with 13 innings.